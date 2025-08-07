Ocean City, Maryland Bids Farewell To Summer With Travel Deals And Events

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 'Summer Send Off' programming to celebrate the end of summer with an open-air celebration and lodging discounts, welcoming visitors to book late-August stays

Ocean City, Maryland, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ocean City, Maryland (OCMD) announced a variety of end of summer travel and lodging deals, as well as an inaugural Summer Sendoff event that will occur from August 21-24. The beloved East Coast beach town is providing visitors one last chance to experience the joy and bliss of summer in Ocean City.

The Summer Send Off will be four full days of fun throughout the town, with the main events taking place as weather permits. Guests can expect a spectacular display and a celebration like no other. Glowing hot air balloons will light up the boardwalk, giant kites will be dancing in the sky and laser beams will play across the balloons. The fun doesn't end there, families can enjoy live music and ice cream over the weekend at Sundaes in the Park .

Select hotels are offering deals and specials for guests booking their late-August getaways. All deals below, excluding the Marriott, are redeemable from August 5-24, 2025.



SeaLoft Oceanfront Hotel: Take advantage of 30% off a three-night stay from August 21-24.

Residence Inn - Marriott : The Marriott is offering an Endless Summer Escape package. Guests that book a stay from August 22-24 can take advantage of a $349 rate, with the possibility of adding on weekdays for $199. This deal is redeemable August 5-18.

Princess Royal Oceanfront Resort : Enjoy 15% off when you extend your stay to three or four nights.

Hotel Monte Carlo and Monte Carlo Boardwalk : Guests can enjoy two free drinks at the rooftop bar overlooking the festivities when they use the booking code: SSO. Beach Bum : Stay in beautiful West Ocean City and enjoy 15% off a three-night stay and 20% off a four-night stay.

“We are excited to close out a magical summer and provide families and visitors with a fun and exciting final celebration. We also want to give back to our visitors and provide them with some discounts and deals, so they have the opportunity to experience summer in Ocean City before the season ends.” said Tom Perlozzo, Director of Tourism and Business Development for Ocean City Maryland Tourism.“From glowing hot air balloons to free music in the park, there is something for every family and traveler at our Summer Send Off.”

To learn more about the Summer Sendoff and Ocean City's summer deals, visit the following website: Summer Sendoff .

