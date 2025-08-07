Revolutionizing Sleep: Chiropractor Unveils Ergonomic Pillow Line For Ultimate Spinal Support

Dr. Brenda Slovin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lussi & Company, a new sleep wellness brand founded by chiropractor Dr. Brenda Slovin, today announced the launch of its ergonomic pillow line designed to provide proper spinal alignment during sleep. The product line includes both toddler and adult pillows featuring adjustable loft systems for personalized support.

Dr. Slovin, who has practiced chiropractic care for 25 years, developed the pillows after struggling to find suitable sleep products that met her professional standards for spinal support. The search began when looking for an appropriate pillow for her daughter, leading to the discovery that many products marketed as "ergonomic" lacked proper anatomical design.

"I couldn't believe how little care had gone into these designs," says Dr. Slovin. "I wasn't willing to settle for something that looked cute but failed to support the spine properly."

The Lussi & Company pillow collection features a proprietary blend of memory foam and microfiber filling designed to maintain shape and breathability over extended use. Both the toddler and adult versions feature fully adjustable loft systems, enabling users to tailor the height and firmness to their individual needs.

"I designed the Lussi pillow the same way I care for my patients-with close attention to structure, comfort, personalization, and a focus on long-term outcomes," Dr. Slovin explains. "We never guess about treatment in our office, and I wasn't going to guess with this."

Early customer feedback indicates positive results, with parents reporting improved sleep patterns for their children and adults experiencing reduced neck pain upon waking. The pillows are designed to maintain proper neck positioning throughout the night while remaining cool and quiet during use.

The brand emphasizes functional design over aesthetic trends, focusing on products that support healthy sleep through proper spinal alignment. Each pillow comes in compact packaging and is crafted with premium materials specifically selected for their durability and performance.

"Your pillow should do more than feel good," says Dr. Slovin. "It should properly support you, every single night."

About Lussi & Company

Lussi & Company is a sleep wellness brand founded by Dr. Brenda Slovin, a chiropractor with over two decades of experience in spinal health and patient care. The company specializes in ergonomically designed pillows that offer customized comfort and support for a healthier sleep experience. Drawing from decades of clinical experience, Lussi & Company creates products informed by a deep understanding of how the body responds to rest and repair. The brand offers adjustable pillows for both toddlers and adults, featuring proprietary filling blends and personalized loft systems.

For more information, visit



Press Team

Gulf Coast Brands LLC

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.