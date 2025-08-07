Parks Law PLLC Launches In Houston

Mr. Parks has spent over eighteen years representing clients on a wide range of cases in civil litigation, insurance, and energy & environmental matters.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new boutique law firm with deep Texas roots has officially opened its doors in Houston. Parks Law PLLC , founded by a seasoned trial lawyer with nearly two decades of experience, is now serving clients across the state's energy sector. The firm is built on both legal success and a multi-generational family legacy in oil and gas.With more than $12 million recovered for clients in cases involving catastrophic injuries, energy litigation, and industrial disputes, Parks Law enters the legal landscape with immediate credibility. The firm is designed to meet the high-stakes legal needs of both injured workers and energy-sector landowners, offering a rare combination of insider experience and dedicated advocacy.“We are launching Parks Law PLLC to provide a focused, powerful new voice for those at the heart of the Texas energy economy-from the workers on the rigs to the families who own the land,” said the firm's founder.“Our goal is to combine deep industry knowledge with unwavering legal advocacy to deliver the exceptional results our clients deserve, right from day one.”The firm's mission is clear. On one side, Parks Law advocates for individuals harmed in oilfield, maritime (Jones Act), and industrial accidents, people who often struggle after life-changing events. On the other hand, the firm offers sophisticated legal support to landowners, mineral rights holders, and energy companies managing complex royalty disputes, surface damage claims, lease negotiations, and title work.What makes Parks Law stand out is the founder's unique background. Before becoming an attorney, he earned a degree in Geosystems Engineering & Hydrogeology from the University of Texas. He also worked offshore in the oilfield and comes from a long line of oil and gas professionals, which makes him not just a lawyer, but someone who understands the industry from the inside out.This blend of technical knowledge and hands-on experience gives Parks Law a practical edge in handling cases where science, land use, and litigation intersect.The firm is also looking ahead. Parks Law has implemented 24/7 intake for new clients, making it easy for individuals and businesses to get the legal help they need, exactly when they need it. Whether it's a pipeline explosion, an underpaid royalty, or a dispute over surface use, the firm is ready to take action quickly.Parks Law PLLC is currently accepting clients across Texas and offers free consultations to injured workers and landowners. For more information or to schedule a case review, contact us online or call (713) 979-3500.As Houston continues to serve as the epicenter of American energy, Parks Law PLLC steps onto the scene with a mission to protect those who power it, backed by experience, industry insight, and a commitment to results.About: Parks Law PLLC: Parks Law PLLC is a Houston-based law firm representing injured workers, landowners, and energy companies in complex legal matters across Texas's energy sector.

