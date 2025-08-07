Gujarat HC Grants Medical Relief To Asaram, Interim Bail In Jodhpur Case Extended Till Aug 12

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Aug 7 (IANS) Jailed self-styled godman Asaram, who is serving life sentences in rape cases in both Gujarat and Rajasthan, has once again received temporary relief on Thursday.

The Gujarat High Court has extended his interim bail for medical treatment till August 21.

Following this extension, it is now expected that Asaram will also move the Rajasthan High Court seeking a similar extension of interim bail in the Jodhpur rape case.

Earlier, the jailed self-styled godman had approached the Supreme Court seeking an extension of his interim bail.

However, on July 30, the apex court refused to hear the petition, directing Asaram instead to approach the Gujarat High Court for relief.

Meanwhile, an appeal for suspension of the life sentence is pending before the Rajasthan High Court in the 2013 minor rape case in Jodhpur.

Asaram was convicted by the Special POCSO Court in 2018 and sentenced to life imprisonment.

His appeal is yet to be heard, despite being listed on July 21, July 25, and August 1, with the hearing adjourned on each occasion.

Earlier this year, in January 2025, the Rajasthan High Court had granted Asaram interim bail on medical grounds till March 31.

However, when the Gujarat High Court's relief expired in April, the Rajasthan High Court initially declined to extend the bail, citing allegations that Asaram had violated Supreme Court guidelines by allegedly delivering sermons during his release period.

The court had then demanded an affidavit in response to these claims.

Subsequently, on July 8, a division bench comprising Justice Dinesh Mehta and Justice Vineet Kumar Mathur extended Asaram's interim bail till August 12.

With the Gujarat High Court now granting an extension till August 21, legal observers believe that Asaram will likely move the Rajasthan High Court soon to seek a similar extension there.

The matter continues to draw public attention due to the high-profile nature of the case and Asaram's repeated efforts to secure bail on medical grounds.