403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PCFC Launches Awareness Campaign On Safe Bunkering Operations In Dubai Ports
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
Captain Ibrahim AlBlooshi, Executive Director of the Dubai Ports Authority, highlighted the authority's efforts to safeguard the marine environment in the emirate's ports and uphold the highest operational safety standards within the maritime sector. Among these efforts is the launch of an awareness campaign targeting vessels and bunkering supply companies, educating them on the regulatory framework governing bunkering operations. The goal is to foster a safety-first culture and ensure strict adherence to procedures that support maritime sustainability and mitigate potential environmental risks. Captain Al Blooshi emphasized that although bunkering is a vital component of ship operations, mishandling it can result in serious environmental pollution incidents. These could lead to significant financial costs, including legal fines, lawsuits, and cleanup expenses that could run into millions of dirhams, negatively impacting both the marine environment and the associated commercial activities. He called on all stakeholders and personnel in the maritime sector to actively collaborate and adopt international best practices to ensure the safety of individuals and facilities. He further stressed the importance of promoting a strong safety culture and strict compliance with bunkering regulations through continuous crew training, use of reliable equipment, strict operational monitoring, and adherence to emergency plans and preventive measures that are essential for protecting the marine environment and ensuring safe and sustainable business continuity. Regarding the campaign's focus, the Executive Director explained that it is centered on compliance with the DPA bunkering regulations, which are specifically designed to ensure safe and efficient bunkering operations while minimizing associated risks. The campaign also aims to raise awareness among all maritime stakeholders on the importance of implementing best practices and preventive measures. He added,“Raising awareness of the risks associated with unsafe bunkering practices, training crews on proper procedures, and enforcing emergency response plans are fundamental pillars for ensuring safe and sustainable business continuity”.
-
Capt. Ibrahim AlBlooshi: Improper handling of bunkering operations can lead to serious environmental pollution incidents with legal consequences and potential lawsuits
-
Capt. Ibrahim Al Blooshi: Raising awareness of unsafe bunkering risks, training crews on correct procedures, and enforcing emergency plans are key pillars for ensuring a safe and sustainable maritime sector
Captain Ibrahim AlBlooshi, Executive Director of the Dubai Ports Authority, highlighted the authority's efforts to safeguard the marine environment in the emirate's ports and uphold the highest operational safety standards within the maritime sector. Among these efforts is the launch of an awareness campaign targeting vessels and bunkering supply companies, educating them on the regulatory framework governing bunkering operations. The goal is to foster a safety-first culture and ensure strict adherence to procedures that support maritime sustainability and mitigate potential environmental risks. Captain Al Blooshi emphasized that although bunkering is a vital component of ship operations, mishandling it can result in serious environmental pollution incidents. These could lead to significant financial costs, including legal fines, lawsuits, and cleanup expenses that could run into millions of dirhams, negatively impacting both the marine environment and the associated commercial activities. He called on all stakeholders and personnel in the maritime sector to actively collaborate and adopt international best practices to ensure the safety of individuals and facilities. He further stressed the importance of promoting a strong safety culture and strict compliance with bunkering regulations through continuous crew training, use of reliable equipment, strict operational monitoring, and adherence to emergency plans and preventive measures that are essential for protecting the marine environment and ensuring safe and sustainable business continuity. Regarding the campaign's focus, the Executive Director explained that it is centered on compliance with the DPA bunkering regulations, which are specifically designed to ensure safe and efficient bunkering operations while minimizing associated risks. The campaign also aims to raise awareness among all maritime stakeholders on the importance of implementing best practices and preventive measures. He added,“Raising awareness of the risks associated with unsafe bunkering practices, training crews on proper procedures, and enforcing emergency response plans are fundamental pillars for ensuring safe and sustainable business continuity”.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment