Gentuity LLC Announces Agreement To Collaborate With GE Healthcare To Expand Access To Advanced Intravascular Imaging Platform

SUDBURY, Mass., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentuity LLC, a Massachusetts-based medical technology company specializing in next-generation intravascular imaging devices, today announced an agreement with GE HealthCare to collaborate on commercial activities. The collaboration is intended to enhance the availability, adoption, and functionality of highly complementary imaging solutions for interventional cardiology.

As part of the agreement, Gentuity and GE HealthCare aim to jointly pursue co-marketing initiatives and technical integration of their respective technologies. GE HealthCare also plans to explore opportunities to expand access to Gentuity's innovative products through its own distribution network in the United States. These products include:



High-Frequency OCT Imaging System : A mobile console powered by machine learning technology, offering rapid setup and detailed imaging capabilities. Vis-Rx® Prime Micro-Imaging Catheter : The world's smallest imaging catheter at 1.8F, designed for comprehensive vessel imaging before and after percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures.

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to expand our relationship with GE HealthCare and look forward to bringing our advanced imaging solutions to a broader range of healthcare providers," said Desmond Adler, President of Gentuity. "Our industry best serves our physicians and patients when we thoughtfully combine complementary technologies in a way that amplifies their individual impact, and we see this collaboration as an important enabling step in that direction."

Founded in 2015, Gentuity is an established leader in the development of advanced intravascular imaging technologies possessing excellent usability and performance. The company's proprietary platform integrates artificial intelligence tools and user-centric design to reduce operator burden with the goal of improving procedural success, extending the known clinical benefits and cost efficiencies of intravascular imaging to a broader range of patients.

"At GE HealthCare, we strive to tell the story of the heart through technologies that help diagnose, treat and monitor cardiovascular conditions," said Jyoti Gera, CEO, CardioVascular and Interventional Solutions at GE HealthCare. "This joint initiative with Gentuity supports this mission and reflects our shared commitment to delivering high-quality medical devices that that enhance patient outcomes and quality of life."

For more information about Gentuity's products and this agreement, please visit or contact [email protected] .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements might be identified by words, and variations of words, such as "will," "expect," "may," "would," "could," "plan," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "aim," "estimate," "potential," "position," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the collaboration, the anticipated outcomes of the collaboration, and any new products or solutions resulting from the collaboration or otherwise. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's inability to achieve the anticipated benefits of this collaboration, business or commercial disruptions, and unexpected risks and liabilities impacting the Company. There may be other factors not presently known to the Company or which it currently considers to be immaterial that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements the Company makes. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Media Contact:

Gentuity LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 888-967-7628

About Gentuity LLC:

Gentuity LLC is a medical technology company dedicated to developing next-generation intravascular imaging devices. Based in Sudbury, Massachusetts, Gentuity focuses on crossing new frontiers in cardiovascular care so patients can focus on living.

SOURCE Gentuity, LLC

