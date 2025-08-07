CPSC Posts Recalls To Its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at .

Petmate Recalls Pet Zone Pet Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries; Sold Exclusively at Menards

Go Basketball Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violates Small Ball Ban; Sold on Amazon by Temitoys

href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Apparel Technologies Recalls Heated Socks Due to Injury Hazard

href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Vinader Recalls Select 14k Yellow Gold Mini Heart Chain Bracelets, Necklaces, and Stud Earrings Due to High Levels of Cadmium

href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Recalls LeymanKids Children's Pajama Sets Due to Risk of Injury or Death from Burns; Violates Mandatory Standards for Children's Sleepwear

href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Minoxidil Hair Generation Serum Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child Resistant Packaging; Manufactured by Guangzhou Ariel Biotech

href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Ligne Recalls Enfant Bonne Nuit Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standards

href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> International Recalls Altafit Smartwatches Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury and Fire Hazard; Sold by HSN

href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">/commissioner to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts .

- Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X , BlueSky , Threads , LinkedIn and Truth Social .

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on .

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist .

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED