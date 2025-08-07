Update Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Forecast At CAGR 5.5% Through 2031: Highlight Rising Demand For Functional Foods And Collagen Supplements The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Aug 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new research report from The Insight Partners, the global hydrolyzed collagen market is observing significant growth owing to the wide application scope and strategic initiatives by key market players.

The hydrolyzed collagen market value is expected to reach US$1.91 billion by 2031 from US$1.32 billion in 2024; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The global hydrolyzed collagen market is expected to experience sustained growth in the coming years owing to increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness, and the surging application of collagen in food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries.

The demand for functional foods and dietary supplements has particularly increased among older people. Hydrolyzed collagen is widely recognized for its benefits and skin health, joint support, and overall vitality, which results in its use in functional food and dietary supplement formulations. Additionally, the growing popularity of clean-label and protein-rich products is prompting manufacturers to incorporate hydrolyzed collagen as a premium ingredient in edible and topical formulations.

The hydrolyzed collagen market analysis considers consumer preferences and demographics that are expected to determine the market's strength in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Overview of Hydrolyzed Collagen Fuels Market Report Findings

Hydrolyzed collagen manufacturers worldwide are investing significantly in strategic development initiatives such as product innovations, mergers and acquisitions, and business expansions to attract more consumers and enhance their market position.They also collaborate with the manufacturers of dietary supplements, food and beverages, personal care and cosmetics, and pet food that incorporate hydrolyzed collagen as a key ingredient to offer innovative products. For instance, in January 2025, GNC, a global leader in health and wellness, launched a new line of luxury beauty supplements under the brand Premier Collagen, featuring Naticol's hydrolyzed marine collagen.The new line of collagen supplements includes collagen powder and ready-to-drink collagen shots. GNC's Premier Collagen powder (10,000 mg) and Premier Collagen Advanced Shot (13,000 mg) provide a scientifically supported daily dose of collagen peptides to aid visibly more youthful and hydrated skin. In addition to delivering collagen, these skin-enhancing supplements include vitamin C and other essential beauty-promoting nutrients that facilitate collagen synthesis, helping users achieve and maintain glowing, youthful skin.In July 2024, Liquid Youth, a doctor-formulated brand striving to redefine beauty and wellness, launched premium collagen peptide powder products and beverages. The Liquid Youth Premium Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptide Powder is made from grass-fed bovine collagen, and it delivers 10 grams of Type I and Type III collagen peptides per serving, promoting youthfulness, skin hydration, and elasticity for a more radiant appearance. The Liquid Youth Collagen Elixir contains 5 grams of premium marine collagen peptides with liposomal technology for enhanced bioavailability.: Hydrolyzed marine collagen has recently gained immense popularity due to its excellent skin health-boosting properties. It is also perceived as a more acceptable and sustainable source than bovine or porcine collagen, rendering it suitable for people who adhere to diets that cling to their religious beliefs.According to renowned nutritionists, hydrolyzed marine collagen is more efficiently absorbed by the body due to its higher bioavailability, leading to a greater and more effective utilization rate. Additionally, marine collagen is rich in essential amino acids such as glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline, which are the key components that support skin health, hydration, and elasticity. Hydrolyzed marine collagen is sourced from fish bones and skin, which are mainly discarded as waste by seafood manufacturers and processors.Moreover, unlike bovine collagen, it is free from antibiotics and growth hormones, making it a cleaner alternative. Consumers highly emphasize natural, cleaner, and sustainably sourced ingredients due to the alarming effects of antibiotic residues in bovine or porcine-sourced hydrolyzed collagen and the environmental impact of the livestock industry. They proactively check product labels to verify the ingredient source and are ready to pay premium prices for clean-label and sustainable products. This factor is expected to boost the popularity of hydrolyzed marine collagen among consumers, thereby generating significant growth opportunities in the market.In 2024, North America led the hydrolyzed collagen market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Hydrolyzed Collagen Fuels Market Segmentation



Based on source, the hydrolyzed collagen market is segmented into bovine, porcine, poultry, marine, and others. The bovine segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

The hydrolyzed collagen market is segmented based on form into granule or agglomerated and powder or non-agglomerated. The powder or non-agglomerated segment held a larger market share in 2024.

By application, the hydrolyzed collagen market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, pet food, medical, and others. The pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals segment dominated the market in 2024. The hydrolyzed collagen market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development



Key Players: Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, GELITA AG, Rousselot BV, Nitta Gelatin Inc, Protein SA, Gelnex, Norland Products Inc, PB Leiner, Titan Biotech Ltd, Viscofan SA, CNABIOTECH Co Ltd, GELNER GIDA AŞ, Ajinomoto Co Inc, Weishardt Holding SA, Healan Ingredients, CollaSel, Genu-in, DCP Ingredients (DCP B.V.), Lapi Gelatine SpA, and ConnOils LLC are among the prominent key players operating in the hydrolyzed collagen market. Trending Topics: Collagen, collagen peptides, native collagen, etc.

Global Headlines on Hydrolyzed Collagen



Lapi Gelatine marked a year of growth and international expansion. Partnering with its sister company, Juncà Gelatines, Lapi Gelatine aims to strengthen its position and create new commercial opportunities globally. Darling Ingredients Inc. announced the launch of Nextida GC, a new collagen peptide that displayed a reduction in the post-meal glucose spike in healthy individuals. The clinical trial, conducted by Darling Ingredients' premier collagen and gelatin brand Rousselot, showed that a 5-gram or 10-gram dose orally, 30 minutes before a meal, significantly lowers post-meal glucose spike in the blood by an average of 42%.

Conclusion

The hydrolyzed collagen market has been experiencing significant growth over the past few years, driven by a wide application scope and strategic initiatives by key market players. Hydrolyzed collagen is a versatile product with a wide scope of applications across several industries. It is the most abundant structural protein in animals such as cows, pigs, and fish, widely found in their connective tissues, skin, bones, and tendons. This protein comprises three major amino acids: proline, glycine, and hydroxyproline. In its native form, collagen is not easily absorbed by the body due to the large size of the molecules.

Hydrolyzed collagen has a high bioavailability and better absorption, as the larger collagen molecules are broken down into smaller peptide bonds using hydrolysis. This broadens its application across various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, medical, pet food, animal feed, packaging, and agriculture. In addition, the rising popularity of hydrolyzed marine collagen and the surging beauty-from-within trend are expected to bolster the market in the coming years.

The report from The Insight Partners provides information on several stakeholders-including hydrolyzed collagen manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors-along with valuable key insights on how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

