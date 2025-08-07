Trailmark Fund Solutions: A Trusted Partner For Registered Funds
CLEVELAND, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailmark Fund Solutions ("Trailmark") today introduced the launch of its new brand identity, reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative and boutique fund administration, fund accounting, and transfer agency solutions to asset managers across the United States. While the name is new, the company is not-currently servicing over $10 billion of assets under administration, Trailmark brings a legacy of operational excellence, transparent reporting, and innovative technology for fund managers, as well as deep regulatory expertise and a proven track record of supporting funds and their investors.
"Trailmark Fund Solutions represents both continuity and progress," said Chris MacLaren, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Trailmark. "Our clients can expect the same experienced team, the same client-centric approach, and an unwavering dedication to accuracy and service that they have always trusted, now under a brand that reflects our forward-looking vision."
Trailmark specializes in providing comprehensive solutions for registered investment vehicles, including traditional mutual funds, closed-end interval funds, and tender offer funds. By leveraging leading-edge software systems, Trailmark's focus on being a technological innovator and industry leader remains intact. "We are committed to being on the front end of innovation and automation when it comes to the registered fund industry," said Gordy Jones, Co-Founder of Trailmark. "Many legacy providers are too inflexible to pivot and introduce new, more effective processes. Our approach has been, and will continue to be, focused on the most efficient, effective systems, without sacrificing quality, security, or accuracy."
Additionally, the firm is pleased to announce the launch of the Trailmark Series Trust, providing managers a seamless platform for converting existing funds or launching new strategies. Partnering with Gryphon Compliance Services to provide Chief Compliance Officer services and Thompson Hine as Legal Counsel, the Trust is ready to accept new funds, pending client due diligence and conversion calendar capacity.
The firm remains committed to its core values: transparency, integrity, and partnership. These values, combined with decades of experience serving the investment management community, position Trailmark Fund Solutions as a leading resource for managers seeking to streamline operations and ensure compliance in an ever-changing regulatory environment.
For more information about Trailmark Fund Solutions and its solutions, please visit or contact:
Media Contact:
Gordy Jones
Trailmark Fund Solutions
Email: [email protected
Phone: 216.329.4274
