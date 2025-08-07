Stagwell (STGW) Announces August Investor Conference Schedule
NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW ), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced its participation in three upcoming investor conferences in August 2025.
August 12: Morgan Stanley Media & Communications Corporate Access Day
Ryan Greene, Stagwell's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in 1x1 meetings throughout the day in New York.
Stagwell Management will participate in virtual meetings.
Stagwell Management will participate in virtual 1x1 meetings.
Visit stagwellglobal/investors/events-and-presentations/ to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to [email protected] with questions.
About Stagwell
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at .
IR Contact:
Ben Allanson
[email protected]
