Stagwell (STGW) Announces August Investor Conference Schedule

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW ), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced its participation in three upcoming investor conferences in August 2025.



August 12: Morgan Stanley Media & Communications Corporate Access Day

Ryan Greene, Stagwell's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in 1x1 meetings throughout the day in New York.

August 19: Rosenblatt 5th Annual Tech Summit: The Age of AI

Stagwell Management will participate in virtual meetings.

August 20: Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference Stagwell Management will participate in virtual 1x1 meetings.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.

