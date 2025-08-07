Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Stagwell (STGW) Announces August Investor Conference Schedule


2025-08-07 10:16:36
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW ), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced its participation in three upcoming investor conferences in August 2025.

  • August 12: Morgan Stanley Media & Communications Corporate Access Day
    • Ryan Greene, Stagwell's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in 1x1 meetings throughout the day in New York.
  • August 19: Rosenblatt 5th Annual Tech Summit: The Age of AI
    • Stagwell Management will participate in virtual meetings.
  • August 20: Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference
    • Stagwell Management will participate in virtual 1x1 meetings.

Visit stagwellglobal/investors/events-and-presentations/ to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to [email protected] with questions.

About Stagwell
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at .

IR Contact:
Ben Allanson
[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

