Binance Users Can Now Effortlessly Convert Crypto And Withdraw Funds To Their Mastercard
|
Aspect
|
Sell to Card Feature
|
Withdraw to Card Feature
|
Primary
|
Convert cryptocurrency to desired fiat,
|
Withdraw existing Euro
|
Use Case
|
For users holding crypto who want to
|
For users who already have a
|
Currency
|
Currently available for Euro-based payouts,
|
Euro-based payouts only
"At Binance, we are proud of our focus on users which has garnered the trust of nearly 300 million users and continue to further the experience for them," said Binance Vice President of Fiat, Thomas Gregory. "The new Sell to Card and Withdraw to Card features streamline and enhance the user experience, making payouts of crypto proceeds simpler and faster than ever for our users."
"Our goal is to continue expanding our services with global leaders and innovators in digital payments, like Mastercard, to widen access and possibilities for our broad global user base. We are looking forward to supporting additional products and features and we remain committed to the highest standards of regulatory compliance along with our world-class security and user protection efforts."
"Mastercard is committed to unlocking the true potential of crypto assets for everyday use. Through our global partnership with Binance, we are thrilled to bring an enhanced payout experience to Binance users across Europe, enabled through Mastercard Move," said Scott Abrahams, executive vice president, Global Partnerships, Mastercard.
SOURCE Binance
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment