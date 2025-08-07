Law Offices Of James Scott Farrin Honored With Indy Week 2025 'Best Of The Triangle' Award For Durham County*

Community recognition reinforces the firm's longstanding commitment to providing quality legal services to Durham residents.

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is proud to announce it has been named 2025 'Best Attorney in Durham County' by "Indy Week."* The recognition is highly coveted because it comes directly from the people of the Triangle – readers who nominated and voted for their top picks among local businesses and professionals.

This distinction reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality legal representation and its deep connection with the Durham community it has served since 1997:

"This award is a tremendous honor, and we're grateful to everyone who voted for us," said James S. Farrin , Founder and President of the firm. "Durham is where this firm began nearly three decades ago and is still home. It means much to be recognized by our community and to know that our work is making a difference in people's lives."

James Scott Farrin has consistently been recognized for its results, client-first approach, and its ability to navigate complex legal challenges on behalf of clients. Earlier in the year, the firm was named to the "Best Lawyers" 2025 'Best Law Firms' list – its 10th consecutive year being honored.*

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin extends sincere thanks to its clients and the Durham community for their continued confidence and support.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 73,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact:

David Chamberlin

555 S. Mangum Street, Suite 800

Durham, NC 27701

1-866-900-7078



Cases handled by lawyers who principally practice in our Durham (Main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC and Greenville, SC offices.

Attorney Michael Shepherd: 555 South Mangum Street, Suite 800, Durham, North Carolina.

*Standards of inclusion: indyweek and bestlawyers. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

