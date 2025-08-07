Law Offices Of James Scott Farrin Honored With Indy Week 2025 'Best Of The Triangle' Award For Durham County*
Community recognition reinforces the firm's longstanding commitment to providing quality legal services to Durham residents.
DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is proud to announce it has been named 2025 'Best Attorney in Durham County' by "Indy Week."* The recognition is highly coveted because it comes directly from the people of the Triangle – readers who nominated and voted for their top picks among local businesses and professionals.
This distinction reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality legal representation and its deep connection with the Durham community it has served since 1997:
"This award is a tremendous honor, and we're grateful to everyone who voted for us," said James S. Farrin , Founder and President of the firm. "Durham is where this firm began nearly three decades ago and is still home. It means much to be recognized by our community and to know that our work is making a difference in people's lives."
James Scott Farrin has consistently been recognized for its results, client-first approach, and its ability to navigate complex legal challenges on behalf of clients. Earlier in the year, the firm was named to the "Best Lawyers" 2025 'Best Law Firms' list – its 10th consecutive year being honored.*
The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin extends sincere thanks to its clients and the Durham community for their continued confidence and support.
ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN
The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 73,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.
Contact:
David Chamberlin
555 S. Mangum Street, Suite 800
Durham, NC 27701
1-866-900-7078
Cases handled by lawyers who principally practice in our Durham (Main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC and Greenville, SC offices.
Attorney Michael Shepherd: 555 South Mangum Street, Suite 800, Durham, North Carolina.
*Standards of inclusion: indyweek and bestlawyers. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.
SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott FarrinWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment