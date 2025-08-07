O.R. Staffing Solutions Announces New CEO & Board Of Directors
The appointments mark a key milestone as ORSS expands nationally and scales its specialized operating room staffing model. "Brent is one of the sharpest operators I've worked with in this industry," said Mark Smith, Executive Chairman. "His ability to lead with both clarity and compassion has been instrumental in past successes, and I have every confidence he'll bring the same energy and vision to ORSS."
"Working with Brent has been one of the most rewarding parts of my career," added Jerick Henley, Director. "His strategic mindset, combined with his deep understanding of healthcare staffing, makes him the ideal leader to guide ORSS into its next chapter."
ORSS is recognized for its clinician-led, operating room-centric approach, which has helped the company earn a strong reputation for service quality, reliability, and commitment to both clients and staff. This high-touch, specialty-focused model enables faster onboarding, more precise matching, and consistently high performance in surgical settings.
"This is an exciting time for O.R. Staffing Solutions," said Brent Bormaster, CEO. "With the support of Mark and Jerick, and the talent of our dedicated team, we believe we are well-positioned to expand our impact and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients and clinicians."
O.R. Staffing Solutions
O.R. Staffing Solutions is a specialized healthcare staffing provider focused exclusively on operating room environments. The company supports hospitals and surgery centers with credentialed, experienced clinical professionals for short- and long-term assignments.
Argosy Healthcare Partners
Argosy Healthcare Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm dedicated to healthcare. AHP partners with founder owned healthcare businesses anywhere in the US with $1.0 – $3.0 million of EBITDA and executes control transactions. AHP is a platform built for founder-owned companies to support their culture, reinvest in their business, and help accelerate growth.
Contact
O.R. Staffing Solutions
Brent Bormaster, CEO
[email protected]
Argosy Healthcare Partners
Paul Barrett, Managing Partner
[email protected]
SOURCE Argosy Healthcare Partners
