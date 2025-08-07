TAB Bank To Host The 24Th Annual Ogden Rescue Mission Charity Golf Tournament, Raising Funds To Support Homeless Rehabilitation And Assistance Programs In Northern Utah

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual tournament has raised $570,000 since 2001, providing funds for shelter, food, clothing, hygiene, friendship, placement in living-wage jobs and affordable housing

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank will host the 24th Annual Ogden Rescue Mission Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 5, at Wolf Creek Resort in Eden, Utah. All proceeds will support the Ogden Rescue Mission in helping individuals experiencing homelessness in Northern Utah communities receive shelter, food, clothing, hygiene, friendship, placement in living-wage jobs and affordable housing.

The Ogden Rescue Mission is a faith-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 1964 to help the homeless and restore broken lives. Since 2001, the tournament has raised $570,000 for the Mission. This year's goal is to raise $40,000.

“At TAB Bank, we are always looking to partner with meaningful organizations and programs that lift and empower individuals and families through their hard times,” said Trevor Morris, Director of Marketing at TAB Bank.“We're proud to support the Ogden Rescue Mission and contribute to one of the year's signature fundraising events.”

The Ogden Rescue Mission offers services to address the immediate needs of those experiencing homelessness, including food, shelter, clothing and more. Additionally, it provides comprehensive, life-changing programs that offer a pathway off the streets through addiction recovery, Christian education, employment, housing and the restoration of relationships. The Mission provides a New Life Recovery Program to help people overcome addictions. For those experiencing homelessness who don't need recovery services, the Mission's Transitions Program provides stability and a pathway off the streets and into housing and employment.

Emergency Services offered by the Mission include hot meals, safe shelter, clean clothes, warm showers and love. Beyond meeting basic physical needs, the organization offers daily Bible studies, faith-based recovery meetings, a nightly chapel service, mail reception, baggage check, phone message services and more.

Funds are raised through foursome tee times, cash donations, silent auction items and sponsorships of holes and tournament meals. Sponsors, foursomes and volunteers are needed to reach the fundraising goal. Please participate, donate online here or contact Trevor Morris at ... .

“While fundraising is a group effort, the money donated to the Rescue Mission helps people one at a time, such as Kim or Mike, who have both improved their lives through our services,” said Judy Doud, Director at the Ogden Rescue Mission.“We are grateful to TAB Bank for hosting this tournament every year to fund our life-changing services and spotlight the needs of the homeless in Northern Utah.”

About TAB Bank

At TAB Bank , our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to building value in all we do through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For over 25 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.

About the Ogden Rescue Mission

In 1964, the Ogden Rescue Mission began serving men, women, and children experiencing homelessness in Ogden and the outlying areas. The Mission began serving the homeless community with only 12 beds for men and 3 beds for women and children and has since expanded to serve 66 people nightly. The Mission has services to meet the immediate needs of our homeless friends (food, shelter, clothing, and more) as well as comprehensive, life-changing programs to provide a pathway off the streets through addiction recovery, Christian education, employment, housing, and restoration of relationships. To learn more, visit OgdenRescueMission.org .

