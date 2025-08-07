A Voice For Change: Cupertino Activist Sends Urgent Homelessness Plan To White House

Claudio Bono's new book delivers a three-year roadmap to end homelessness using travel rewards, shared data, and community-driven reform.

- Claudio Bono

CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For over a decade, Cupertino community activist and hospitality leader Claudio Bono has worked to address California's homelessness crisis, only to be met with silence. Now, his new book, The Homeless Fix: How to Save the World While Everyone Else Argues About It, set for release on August 8, 2025, offers a direct and solution-oriented roadmap aimed at fundamentally reshaping federal and state homelessness policy.

The book is part memoir, part blueprint, and part call to action. Drawing from 11 years of experience in shelters, nonprofit partnerships, and public policy proposals, Bono outlines a comprehensive strategy to eliminate homelessness within three years. His vision: to redirect underutilized resources, empower collaboration, and restore dignity to those who need it most.

A Blueprint for Change

Bono's plan, developed through GiveaRoof , focuses on practical innovation over theoretical debate. It calls for:

-Welcome Centers that triage individuals based on need, issue ID cards, and direct them to tailored services, including rehabilitation, job training, and long-term support

-A robust, data-driven national database designed to track individual needs and histories-not yet in place, but proposed as a foundational tool for prevention and coordination

-Grant funding based on transparent performance metrics, structured to ensure taxpayer dollars support outcomes that lead to the resolution of homelessness, not the continuation of crisis-management cycles

-Resource-sharing across nonprofit organizations, with systems that allow agencies to support one another dynamically (e.g., food banks assisting each other when supplies run low)

-Economic reallocation by converting an estimated $25 billion in unused airline miles and hotel points into transitional housing, in partnership with the hospitality and travel industries

-Restoration of dignity through comprehensive grooming, clean clothing, and hygiene services provided at Welcome Centers before placement in hotels, so every guest blends seamlessly with the setting and is indistinguishable from other travelers, actively challenging public stigma

-Partnerships with vocational schools that offer hands-on training and skill development, giving both students and participants practical career-building experiences

-Support teams composed of life coaches, therapists, and specialists focused on mental health, addiction, and self-sufficiency

The book emphasizes that none of this requires massive new funding. Instead, it calls for a smarter, better-organized use of what is already available, combined with public-private partnerships and political courage.

A Frustrated Advocate

Bono recalls repeated, unreturned outreach to California's leadership, emails, calls, social media messages, and proposals to the homelessness department.

“I've begged for five minutes of their time,” he says.“Some said they'd follow up, but never did. If I were a billionaire, people would call this plan innovative.”

He describes the silence as disheartening, particularly in a state with the highest unsheltered population in the nation. While some journalists in Los Angeles have responded, Bono notes a lack of broader engagement from the state or national press.

Interestingly, Bono shares that some conservatives and Republican leaders have shown curiosity, opening the door for bipartisan discussion. While the White House has only responded briefly, he remains hopeful that federal leaders will take a closer look.

A Call for Humanity

Throughout the book, Bono urges the public and policymakers to look beyond slogans and soundbites.

“Out of sight, out of mind no longer applies,” he writes.“We need a safety net that works, for everyone.”

He challenges sanitized language and superficial rebranding of the issue:

“Calling someone 'unhoused' doesn't fix the problem. It just masks it. Real change comes from accountability and action.”

From issuing IDs to securing safe places for individuals to find temporary shelter, Bono's experience has shaped a plan grounded in compassion and infrastructure, not charity. The book's message is consistent: we already have what we need to fix this. What's missing is coordination, courage, commitment, and political will.

“This isn't about ideology. It's about building something that works,” he adds.“Our kids deserve better. So do our veterans. So do the families and students living in their cars.”

Hope in Action

Bono knows that questions of scalability and cost will arise, but insists the plan's reliance on existing infrastructure and underutilized resources makes it both realistic and sustainable. Hotels benefit from new occupancy. Cities benefit from transient occupancy tax (TOT) revenue. And individuals benefit from being seen and treated with dignity.

As the 2025 election season accelerates, Bono hopes The Homeless Fix will be used not just as a reflection but as a policy tool ready for adoption and pilot programs in cities across the country.

Pre-Order and Join the Conversation

The Homeless Fix: How to Save the World While Everyone Else Argues About It will be released on August 8, 2025, and is available for pre-order via Amazon and GiveaRoof.

Last, Bono invites government agencies, journalists, community leaders, and everyday citizens to read the plan, challenge it, improve it, and join the movement, so that homelessness can finally be eradicated once and for all.

