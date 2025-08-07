Over 3.5 Lakh Rakhis Made By Gujarat's Anganwadi Sisters Sent To Soldiers

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Aug 7 (IANS) Over 53,000 Anganwadi sisters in Gujarat have handcrafted and sent more than 3.5 lakh Rakhis to soldiers guarding the country's borders. These Rakhis, woven with devotion and patriotism, were sent as symbolic shields of protection for the brave men who stand watch far from their families.

In a ceremonial event held in Gandhinagar, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel handed over the 'Rakshasutra Kalash' a symbolic urn carrying the sacred threads to the representatives of India's armed and paramilitary forces. Women and Child Welfare Minister Bhanu Babaria also graced the occasion, underscoring the collective spirit behind the initiative.

The campaign, led by the Department of Women and Child Development, has now entered the India Book of Records for the highest number of rakhis sent by Anganwadi workers to the Armed forces.

The certificate and medal of this recognition were presented to CM Patel during the event.

“These Rakhis are not just threads. They are the emotional ties that connect the hearts of Gujarat's women to our soldiers,” said Minister Bhanu Babaria.

“Under the Prime Minister's leadership, the armed forces have safeguarded our honour through missions like Operation Sindoor. Today, our sisters have sent their gratitude wrapped in these threads.”

The rakhis will reach personnel from the Indian Army, BSF, CRPF, and NDRF, especially those stationed at Gandhinagar. The symbolic handover was met with emotional acceptance by the jawans present.

Also attending the event were Chief Minister's Secretary Dr. Vikrant Pandey, Women and Child Development Secretary Rakesh Shankar, Commissioner Dr. Ranjit Kumar Singh, senior officials, BSF and CRPF personnel, NDRF representatives, programme officers, and Anganwadi workers of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation.

As of 2025, Gujarat is home to approximately 53,000 Anganwadi centres, playing a vital role in delivering early childhood care, nutrition, and pre-school education across the state. These centres operate under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme, a flagship initiative of the government of India aimed at improving the health and development of children under six years of age, as well as pregnant and lactating women.

The Anganwadis in Gujarat are managed by anganwadi workers and helpers, most of whom are women from local communities.

They serve as the first point of contact for families in rural and urban slum areas when it comes to maternal and child healthcare, immunisation support, and nutritional guidance.

In addition to regular health and nutrition services, many Anganwadis have now been integrated with Poshan Abhiyaan (National Nutrition Mission), which focuses on tackling malnutrition through technology and community involvement.