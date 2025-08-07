Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Chairperson Of The African Union Commission Message On The Occasion Of The Independence Day Of The Republic Of Côte D'ivoire


2025-08-07 10:12:34
The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends his heartfelt congratulations to the Government and the people of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire on the celebration of their Independence Day.

This important occasion is a proud reflection of the resilience, unity, and aspirations of the Ivorian people. It marks not only the commemoration of national sovereignty but also the ongoing journey of Côte d'Ivoire as a pillar of economic dynamism and regional leadership within the African continent.

Côte d'Ivoire's unwavering commitment to peacebuilding, democratic governance, and continental integration continues to serve as a source of inspiration for the African Union and its Member States. As an influential voice in both regional and global affairs, the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire remains a key partner in advancing Africa's Agenda 2063.

The African Union reaffirms its full solidarity and support to the people and leadership of Côte d'Ivoire as they pursue a future marked by stability, prosperity, and social inclusion.

Happy Independence Day!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

