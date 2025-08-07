Coherent Deepens Partnership With Apple On Laser Tech

Coherent Corp. (COHR) has signed a new multi-year supply agreement with Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday to produce vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs).

VCSELs power biometric features such as Face ID on iPhone and iPad products distributed globally. These components are developed and fabricated at Coherent's Texas facility.

