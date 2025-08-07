Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Coherent Deepens Partnership With Apple On Laser Tech

Coherent Deepens Partnership With Apple On Laser Tech


2025-08-07 10:11:53
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Coherent Corp. (COHR) has signed a new multi-year supply agreement with Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday to produce vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs). 

VCSELs power biometric features such as Face ID on iPhone and iPad products distributed globally. These components are developed and fabricated at Coherent's Texas facility.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.

MENAFN07082025007385015968ID1109899111

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search