Fadnavis Condemns Rahul Gandhi Over EC Allegations: 'He's Lying, Fearing Loss

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his claims on vote manipulation, saying there's been no voter fraud anywhere. Fadnavis accused Rahul of lying, changing figures, and maligning constitutional bodies to hide his defeat, warning the public will respond electorally.

