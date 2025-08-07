Australian Army Chief Lt Gen Simon Stuart To Visit India From August 10 For Strong Defence Ties

New Delhi: Amid growing military ties between two countries, the Australian Army chief, Lieutenant General Simon Stuart will be arriving in India on August 10 to reaffirm the growing depth of the India – Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as both nations work to uphold a stable and rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific. During his five-day stay in the country, the Australian Army chief will engage in high-level discussions with his Indian counterpart General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officials of the defence ministry. At the government level, the two countries maintain a dynamic and evolving defence partnership, reinforced by active institutional mechanisms that ensure sustained engagement and strategic coordination. In November 2023, they held their 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi, with the next edition scheduled in Australia this year, underscoring the regular high-level dialogue between the two nations. Additionally, the Defence Policy Talks, conducted in July 2023 in Australia, provided a timely platform for reviewing ongoing collaboration and identifying new areas for joint initiatives.

These dialogues, along with working groups and staff-level talks, continue to drive forward-looking cooperation in capability development, logistics, interoperability, and strategic posturing in the Indo-Pacific. From this robust foundation, the Indian Army – Australian Army bilateral engagement has emerged as a key pillar in the growing military partnership. Operational cooperation between the two armies has grown steadily over recent years, marked by increasing complexity, scale, and strategic relevance of joint exercises and deployments.

Exercise AUSTRAHIND, launched in 2016, remains the flagship bilateral field training exercise between the two Armies. Focused on counter-terrorism, close-quarter battle, and joint tactical operations, it has seen active participation from Indian Army, alongside Australia's 1st Brigade.“The next edition is scheduled in Australia in November 2025, further strengthening interoperability under realistic terrain scenarios,” an official said. In addition, the Indian Army has been an active participant in Exercise Talisman Sabre, a multinational exercise hosted by Australia.

The Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE-22) also witnessed significant engagement by the Indian Army, particularly during the Visakhapatnam leg, where both sides conducted joint professional exchanges and field discussions on HADR, jungle warfare, and counter-terrorism operations.

Training and Institutional Cooperation

On the training and institutional cooperation front, both armies have maintained a consistent and meaningful exchange through premier military courses and academic programmes. Indian Army officers regularly participate in Australian courses such as the Australian Defence and Strategic Studies Course, Army Command and Staff Course, and the Combined Defence Intelligence and Research Analysis Course.

In parallel, Australian officers are nominated for Indian institutions including the National Defence College (NDC), Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), and the Higher Defence Orientation Course (HDOC). An Instructor Exchange Programme conducted at the Indian Army's Counter-Insurgency and Jungle Warfare (CIJW) School, Vairengte, further deepened tactical and instructional integration. In addition, regular Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs) have enriched doctrinal understanding and contributed to enhanced interoperability between the two forces.

The Alumni Connect

The Alumni Connect, held in March 2024 under the theme 'Dosti and Mateship in Defence', further nurtures bonds among officers trained at premier institutions like NDC and DSSC, ensuring continuity of trust and familiarity across ranks and generations. One of the most visionary initiatives was the India – Australia Young Officers Exchange Programme, conceptualised by late General Bipin Rawat and launched during the 2022 Prime Minister-level virtual summit.

This initiative allows young officers from both Armies to train together, experience field environments, and understand each other's operational ethos an investment in future leadership synergy. The Army-to-Army Staff Talks, first initiated in 2010, have evolved from a biennial to an annual engagement since 2016, reflecting the growing frequency and significance of operational dialogue.

This platform also serves as a vital forum for discussing bilateral strategic issues, enhancing mutual understanding and coordination on matters of regional and global relevance. Defence industry engagement, too, is finding resonance with the Indian Army. Indian firms have exported key platforms to Australia in significant amounts, showcasing indigenous capabilities in tactical ISR, mobility, and protected systems.

Collaboration between the Army Design Bureau and Australia's Digger Works is being explored to jointly develop combat-tested, cost-effective solutions suited to contemporary battlefield needs.“Lieutenant General Simon Stuart's visit to India reflects the Indian Army's rising profile as a credible partner in the Indo-Pacific and its commitment to shaping collective preparedness through meaningful cooperation. As both Armies engage in frank and forward-looking discussions, this visit is expected to consolidate operational synergy and strategic trust -- laying the groundwork for the next phase of Army-to-Army collaboration in the region.”