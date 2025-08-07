Optical Illusion Challenge: Only Those With Sharp Eyes Can Spot 'Sale' In 10 Seconds

MENAFN - Live Mint) Your daily dose of optical illusion challenge is here. Starting your day by solving such games can be a healthy exercise for your brain and eyes to gain significant insights about your visual abilities. Although these appear simple and easy to crack at first glance, these puzzles often leave even the pro players scratching their heads as they are unable to find the answer within the required period. Take on the test yourself to find out the real challenge in solving such games.

Optical illusions, which are counted among the most popular trends on the internet, have certainly taken social media by storm as users remain busy solving tricky games on platforms like X and Reddit . The challenges cleverly utilize colors and patterns to play tricks with our brains, forcing us to look beyond the obvious to find solutions. Playing such games on a regular basis helps people sharpen their observational skills and the ability to pay extra attention to detail.

Optical illusion: What's the challenge?

Recently, an image has gone viral on the internet that features multiple rows of the word 'Seal'. But hidden somewhere in it is the word 'Sale'. Players are given 10 seconds to solve the puzzle and identify the missing word in the photograph.

While it appears easy, you get to understand the difficulty level of this puzzle when you actually start searching for the hidden word. Players are required to pay extra attention to find it, since both 'Seal' and 'Sale' look almost the same due to their size and pattern.

Unable to find the hidden word? Let's make it a bit simpler for you. The word 'Sale' is not present on the left side of the image.

Now try again and stay focused on the image.

Optical illusion: Answer

People who have been able to find the word 'Sale' within 10 seconds have strong eyesight and remain focused on various tasks in their day-to-day lifestyle.

But there is no need to worry if you were unable to crack the puzzle, since there are many others who could not solve it.

The word 'Sale' is placed in the third row and fourth column from the right.

FAQs1. What's the challenge in optical illusion?

People have been asked to spot the word 'Sale' among the multiple rows of 'Seal'.

2. Where is 'Sale' located in the image?

It is present in the fourth column from the right and in the third row.

3. How do such games help sharpen our observational skills?

Solving these puzzles on a daily basis can help in improving concentration, pattern recognition and attention to detail.

