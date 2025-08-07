Hurricane Tracker: Three Tropical Storms Active - Dexter, Henriette, And Ivo Across Atlantic And Pacific
Here's a tropical weather report based on the advisories and marine forecast issued by the National Hurricane Center on Thursday (August 7). The report includes separate updates for Dexter, Henriette, and Ivo, along with high seas impacts.Tropical storm Dexter
Status: Expected to become a strong extratropical low over the North Atlantic during the next several hours.
Location: Approximately 425 miles (685 km) south of Cape Race, Newfoundland.
Maximum sustained winds: 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts.
Outlook: An east-northeast to northeast motion is expected over the next couple of days. Dexter is forecast to strengthen as an extratropical low later today through Friday, then weaken beginning Friday night and Saturday.
Watches and warnings: There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Hazards affecting land: None.Tropical storm Hentiette (Eastern Pacific)
Location: Approximately 1385 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii
Movement: Expected to turn northwest over the weekend
Maximum sustained winds: 45 mph (75 km/h)
Outlook: Little change in strength is expected. The system will remain far north of Hawaii.
Hazards: No land impacts; tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 90 miles (150 km).Tropical storm IVO (Eastern Pacific)
Movement: West-northwest at 23 mph (20 kt / 37 km/h)
Maximum sustained winds: 40 mph (35 kt / 65 km/h), gusts to 50 mph
Outlook: Rapid strengthening expected.
Hazards: Tropical storm-force winds extending outward up to 70 nautical miles. Rough marine conditions expected off the southwestern coast of Mexico.
