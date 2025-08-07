Putin Confirms Talks With Trump Possible Next Week In UAE Ukraine's Zelensky Unlikely To Join

MENAFN - Live Mint) ssian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday (August 7) that a meeting with US President Donald Trump may take place as early as next week, possibly in the United Arab Emirates. This comes just as a White House deadline approaches for Moscow to show progress on ending its three-year war in Ukraine.

"Both sides expressed an interest," Putin said, following a meeting in the Kremlin with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He dismissed questions on who initiated the meeting.

Putin's foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, confirmed that a venue will be decided“in principle,” though no formal date or location had been finalised.“We consider it most important that this meeting be successful and productive,” Ushakov said, adding that preparation efforts are underway.

White House cautious, sanctions still expected

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, AP reported, said no final decision had been made on the summit's location, but confirmed that new sanctions on Russia are expected Friday.

The potential meeting would mark the first US-Russia summit since President Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva in 2021. Trump , who has positioned himself as a peace broker, is pushing for direct talks despite Moscow's resistance to earlier diplomatic efforts.

Ukraine's Zelensky not expected at the table

Ushakov dismissed the idea of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky participating in the summit - a possibility the White House said Trump was open to .

Ushakov said the idea of including Zelensky , floated by US special envoy Steve Witkoff,“was not specifically discussed.”

Putin added,“It's a possibility, but certain conditions need to be created,” indicating no shift from his hardline stance toward Ukraine.

Zelensky: 'It's time to end the war'

Zelensky, responding to the summit news, stressed the need for European involvement in future peace talks. On Telegram, he said,“Ukraine is not afraid of meetings and expects the same bold approach from the Russian side. It is time to end the war.”

Zelensky is in contact with European leaders and reiterated that any deal must involve long-term security guarantees from both the US and Europe.

A ceasefire and long-term security guarantees are priorities, he posted on social media, following another deadly Russian strike that killed four civilians in Ukraine's Dnipro region.

The war has killed more than 12,000 Ukrainian civilians and tens of thousands of troops on both sides, according to UN and battlefield estimates. Russia continues to advance slowly along the 1,000-kilometer front line in eastern Ukraine.

Trump's recent statements have grown more critical of Putin, despite his earlier sympathetic tone. He has accused the Kremlin of stonewalling peace efforts and has threatened additional sanctions unless progress is made.

