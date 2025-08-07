Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transat A.T. Inc.

2025-08-07 10:08:26
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - Transat A.T. Inc. : Reported its Air Transat division has entered into an engine sale and leaseback agreement for two Pratt & Whitney GTF spare engines with Rolls-Royce & Partners Finance (RRPF) Engine Leasing Limited. The transaction, valued at US$45 million, will allow the airline to increase its liquidity while continuing to use the spare engines on an as-needed basis to power its A321LR fleet. Proceeds from the sale will be used to partly repay the Company's debt and/or redeem outstanding preferred shares and to fund its operations. Transat A.T. Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $2.61.

