Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. : Today announced the successful launch of Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai 2025. The one-day gathering welcomed over 630 senior games industry professionals from 31 countries and delivered significant networking and business development opportunities ahead of ChinaJoy. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.12.
