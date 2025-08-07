Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.

2025-08-07 10:08:25
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. : Today announced the successful launch of Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai 2025. The one-day gathering welcomed over 630 senior games industry professionals from 31 countries and delivered significant networking and business development opportunities ahead of ChinaJoy. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.12.

