Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aurora Cannabis Inc.


2025-08-07 10:08:24
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:06 AM EST - Aurora Cannabis Inc. : Will participate in Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA. Simona King, Chief Financial Officer at Aurora, will take part in a fireside chat on August 13 at 1:30pm EDT and conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares T are trading up $0.05 at $5.86.

