Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Electro Optics Systems Holdings Ltd (EOS) 2Q 2025
Key Takeaways:
- The Company secured a major A$125.0M contract for its HELW (High Energy Laser Weapon) system, expected to be accretive to margins and cash flow positive in 2H25. EOS recently launched its R500 remote weapon system which is planned to come with AI-based target identification and tracking as well as mesh network capabilities. As of the June trading update, the Company has a strong order backlog totaling AUD$170.0M, an increase from AUD$136.0M at year end.
