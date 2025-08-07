Teen Drivers Face Unique Challenges During '100 Deadliest Days' Of Summer, But Safety Measures Can Make A Difference

MENAFN - The Conversation) The last few weeks of summer, heading into Labor Day weekend, can sometimes mean vacations and driving more miles on the road for all people, including teens.

Traffic crashes are the No. 1 cause of death for teens , and the crash rate for teen drivers is disproportionately higher than the share of licensed teen drivers.

In addition to this grim statistic, summer is the riskiest time for teen drivers. The 100 deadliest days represent the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day when the number of fatal crashes involving teen drivers dramatically increases. A third of each year's teen driver crashes occur during the summer.

We are scholars who research transportation safety and teen driver behavior. Our expertise helps us understand that these 100 days are not just a statistical fluke – they reflect a dangerous intersection of factors such as inexperience and a propensity to take risks.

More time on the road means more risk for inexperienced drivers. Klaus Vedfelt/Digital Vision via Getty Images

What makes summer different?

Regardless of the season, some teen drivers engage in risky behaviors that increase their likelihood of a fatal crash, such as getting distracted , driving with friends in the vehicle, driving under the influence , not wearing seat belts and a lack of hazard awareness .

Teens also have more free time in the summer, since most aren't in school. Combined with the longer days and better weather, teens drive more over the summer . More time on the road means more risk, especially for inexperienced drivers.

Teens may also be more likely to drive after dark during the summer, in comparison to more experienced drivers. But nighttime driving is also when visibility is reduced and crash risks are higher, particularly for teens who haven't fully developed the skills necessary for night driving . This increased exposure, in addition to teens' general risky driving tendencies, contributes to the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers.

The increased crash risk for teens over the summer isn't equally distributed either. Crashes with teen drivers that lead to serious injuries are more likely to occur with male drivers , in rural areas , for those of lower socioeconomic status and for those with disorders, such as attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder .

Driver's education programs can be effective, but not all teenagers have access to them. Antonio Diaz/iStock via Getty Images

Teaching young drivers

Driver's education programs are the formal method to teach teen drivers the rules of the road.

In driver's education programs, teens receive information about driver and road safety though classroom and behind-the-wheel instruction in preparation for the licensing exam. Some states require teens to complete a driver's education course if they want to receive a license under the age of 18. Of teens who have a license, nearly 80% of them have gone through some form of driver's education.

Though driver's education programs can be helpful, their effects are not equally felt. In some states, teens and their guardians must pay out of pocket for driver's education courses to obtain a license. This makes driver's education and, as a consequence, obtaining a driver's license inequitable.

There are also driving school deserts – areas where the poverty rate is 20% or above and there are no behind-the-wheel driver education courses within a 10- to 15-minute drive. This makes driver education courses inaccessible. Many of these driving school deserts happen to be in areas with high populations of minorities .

Over 20 years ago, graduated driver licensing was introduced to reduce teen crash rates. This is a phased licensing system wherein teen drivers are restricted in terms of when, where and with whom they can drive until they turn 18. Such a system allows teens to gradually learn and gain experience with driving over time.

Graduated driver licensing has been implemented in all 50 states, and it has been shown to reduce teen driver crash rates. However, its effectiveness is limited to those who participate in the system. A large number of teens are unlicensed and are of low socioeconomic status. Many of these unlicensed teens forgo the entire process and remain unlicensed but still drive, well into their 20s when the graduated driver licensing restrictions are lifted.

Adults can serve as good role models for teenagers who are learning to drive. fotostorm/E+ via Getty Images

Making summer safer

There are two things people can do to turn the 100 deadliest days into the 100 safest days.

First, it is important that communities offer free supplementary training programs for teen drivers, because becoming a safe and responsible teen driver shouldn't be limited to those with resources. As one example, in collaboration with industry partners, we have developed a program called Risk-ATTEND . It is a free, online, evidence-based program that teaches teen drivers how to anticipate risks while driving. Our research has shown that programs such as these can improve teen driving skills and may be especially effective for teen drivers in high-poverty areas .

Second, our research has shown that parents and guardians still play an important role in influencing teen driver behavior. Studies show that teens mirror the behaviors they observe : If they see adults text and drive, they're more likely to do the same.

Once teenagers become old enough to drive, it is also important to establish rules and guidelines about expectations to establish clarity and accountability. Written agreements or checklists can address high-risk conditions such as nighttime driving, driving with other young passengers, phone use and adherence to speed limits.

Systems to help monitor and enforce rules have been shown to be effective in improving teen driver behavior. One such program is Checkpoints , which is a Connecticut-based program in which families agree to limit teen driving during high-risk conditions. Teens face consequences for violating these limits, such as a temporary loss of driving privileges. However, the limits are gradually lifted as they gain driving experience.

Programs that monitor teen driver behavior have shown promising results. Fotografía de eLuVe/Moment via Getty Images

More than rules matter

Ultimately, preventing crashes in the summer and beyond extends beyond mere adherence to regulations. Avoiding them fundamentally hinges on cultivating a robust safety culture that emphasizes a collective commitment to risk reduction and continuous improvement in driving practices.

For teens, the summer months present unique challenges and opportunities.

Drawing on best practices , such as training programs, teens can build essential skills in varied conditions before gaining full, unsupervised privileges.