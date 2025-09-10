MENAFN - The Conversation) Professor and Department Head of Psychiatry, University of Illinois Chicago Profile Articles Activity

Anand Kumar, M.D., is Lizzie Gilman Professor and Head of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Dr. Kumar received his medical degree from Madras Medical College in Madras, India. He completed his Residency training in Psychiatry at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and subsequently served as a Medical Staff Fellow in the Laboratory of Neurosciences at the National Institute on Aging. Dr. Kumar's research focuses on late-life depression and mental disorders of the elderly, including Alzheimer's disease. He has been consistently funded by NIH research grants for over 18 years and is author or co-author of more than 100 peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters. His papers have been published in prestigious journals including the American Journal of Psychiatry, the Archives of General Psychiatry, and Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Dr. Kumar is renowned in Geriatric Psychiatry as an educator and mentor; his former trainees have been awarded clinical, research, and/or training positions at such esteemed institutions as UCLA, Brown, Emory, Duke, Johns Hopkins, Harvard, and Yale University. Recently, Dr. Kumar was awarded the Jack Weinberg Award for Geriatric Psychiatry from the American Psychiatric Association.

