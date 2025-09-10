Anand Kumar
Anand Kumar, M.D., is Lizzie Gilman Professor and Head of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Dr. Kumar received his medical degree from Madras Medical College in Madras, India. He completed his Residency training in Psychiatry at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and subsequently served as a Medical Staff Fellow in the Laboratory of Neurosciences at the National Institute on Aging. Dr. Kumar's research focuses on late-life depression and mental disorders of the elderly, including Alzheimer's disease. He has been consistently funded by NIH research grants for over 18 years and is author or co-author of more than 100 peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters. His papers have been published in prestigious journals including the American Journal of Psychiatry, the Archives of General Psychiatry, and Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Dr. Kumar is renowned in Geriatric Psychiatry as an educator and mentor; his former trainees have been awarded clinical, research, and/or training positions at such esteemed institutions as UCLA, Brown, Emory, Duke, Johns Hopkins, Harvard, and Yale University. Recently, Dr. Kumar was awarded the Jack Weinberg Award for Geriatric Psychiatry from the American Psychiatric Association.Experience
-
–present
Head of the Department of Psychiatry, University of Illinois at Chicago, University of Illinois at Chicago
-
1980
University of Michigan, Geriatric Psychiatry and Clinical Neuroscience/Neuroimaging
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment