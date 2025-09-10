Deborah Dunn-Walters
Deborah Dunn-Walters is Professor of Immunology in the School of Bioscience and Medicine, Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences. Her group studies B cell development in Health and Disease, taking a systems immunology approach to elucidate changes in humoral immunity with age and to discover antibodies useful in cancer and infectious disease. Her lab is currently working on improved tools to study immune repertoires, including novel methods for single cell analysis at a large scale and particularly as applied to elucidating the immunological responses to SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory infections. She has collaborated with many different laboratories worldwide, and has chaired a number of international B cell conferences.
Deborah encourages interdisciplinary ways of working and is particularly keen to support discovery research into the biology of ageing, she currently serves as Trustee for the Dunhill Medical Trust. She is also a Trustee for the British Society for Immunology and chairs the BSI Expert Advisory panel on COVID-19. Deborah sits on various UKRI Strategy and funding panels and is co-chair of the UKRI-BBSRC COVID-19 agile response panel. She is also Editor for Frontiers in Immunology and Visiting Professor of Immunobiology at King's College London.
Deborah has over 90 publications and her work has been funded by programme awards from the MRC, the Human Frontiers Science Program and currently the BBSRC. In addition she is extremely grateful to the Dunhill Medical Trust, Research into Ageing and the Rosetrees Trust charities for supporting her research.Experience
-
–present
Professor, University of Surrey
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment