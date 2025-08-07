Ukrainian, Romanian Fms Discuss Unblocking Ukraine-EU Accession Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Stefanchuk shared details of the meeting on Facebook .

"I met with Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu. This is her first visit to Ukraine since taking office - and the first bilateral visit by a Romanian foreign minister since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion," Stefanchuk said.

He stressed that Romania is an important partner and reliable ally for Ukraine.

"We highly value Bucharest's strong stance in condemning Russian aggression, its comprehensive practical support, and continued assistance to Ukrainians who have found refuge in Romania," he wrote.

The two officials discussed regional security, bolstering Ukraine's air defense, the peace process, and the importance of a just peace based on Ukraine's terms.

Particular attention was paid to Ukraine's European integration and the need to unblock EU accession negotiations.

"We also discussed prospects for interparliamentary cooperation, particularly in the Ukraine-Romania-Moldova format," Stefanchuk added.

He said the meeting also addressed the rights of Ukrainian children temporarily residing in Romania, including access to education in their native language.

Stefanchuk expressed gratitude for Romania's support of the International Crimea Platform and voiced hope for active Romanian parliamentary participation in its upcoming summit.

He also urged Romania to officially recognize the Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people.

"We deeply appreciate the Romanian parliament's 2022 political declaration recognizing the Holodomor as a crime against the Ukrainian people and humanity. The next important step would be formal legal recognition of the Holodomor as genocide," Stefanchuk said.

"A strong Ukraine means shared security for the whole region. We value our partnership with Romania and are committed to strengthening it further," he added.

On August 7, Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu arrived in Kyiv for an official visit.

