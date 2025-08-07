MENAFN - GetNews)



"Child wearing Hautuki transdermal growth patch"Growth supplement patches like Hautuki are gaining popularity as parents seek pill-free alternatives. The transdermal market is expected to grow 12% annually over five years.

TDDS-Based Products Appeal to Parents Through Enhanced Convenience and Compliance

As parental interest in children's height development continues to surge, transdermal patch-based growth support solutions are emerging as a compelling alternative to traditional oral supplements.







Search Volume Surge Reflects Growing Demand

Recent market analysis shows the pediatric growth supplement market expanded 15.2% year-over-year in the first half of 2024. Search terms like "patch-type growth supplements" and "transdermal absorption nutrients" have experienced exponential increases, with leading products such as 'Hautuki ' gaining word-of-mouth popularity among parents.

TDDS Technology Highlights Convenience Advantages

Transdermal Drug Delivery System (TDDS)-based patch products offer several distinctive advantages:



24-hour continuous absorption capability

Minimized gastrointestinal side effects

Reduced risk of missed doses Decreased child resistance to treatment



Industry experts note, "Products like Hautuki and other patch-based solutions are driving continuous market expansion by simultaneously securing convenience and safety."







Young child measuring height during the critical growth window before growth plate closure.

Medical Experts Emphasize Critical Growth Window

According to pediatric endocrinology experts, a child's final adult height results from genetic factors (23%) and environmental factors (77%) including nutrition, sleep, and physical activity.

A pediatric endocrinologist from Seoul National University Hospital explained, "The period before growth plate closure, particularly from late elementary through early middle school years, represents the golden window for height development."

Market Outlook

Health functional food research shows projected 12% average annual growth for the pediatric growth supplement market over the next five years. Industry experts anticipate that comprehensive care products integrating AI-based growth prediction and personalized nutrition will dominate future markets, with leading brands including Hautuki focusing development on these emerging trends.