Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Consoles Ghana After Military Helicopter Crash

2025-08-07 10:04:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a condolences cable to Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama after a military helicopter crash in Ashanti province killed Ghana's defense minister, the minister of environment, science, technology and innovation, and several other officials.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir conveyed deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to President Mahama, the friendly people of Ghana and the victims' families, wishing them strength and patience in the wake of the tragedy. (end)
