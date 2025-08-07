403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Consoles Ghana After Military Helicopter Crash
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a condolences cable to Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama after a military helicopter crash in Ashanti province killed Ghana's defense minister, the minister of environment, science, technology and innovation, and several other officials.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir conveyed deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to President Mahama, the friendly people of Ghana and the victims' families, wishing them strength and patience in the wake of the tragedy. (end)
lr
In the cable, His Highness the Amir conveyed deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to President Mahama, the friendly people of Ghana and the victims' families, wishing them strength and patience in the wake of the tragedy. (end)
lr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Coinprop Launches Crypto Prop Firm For Serious Traders
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What's Possible With CARV's AI Stack
- MEXC Ventures Invests In Triv, Indonesia's Leading Crypto Exchange, At $200 Million Valuation To Accelerate Southeast Asia Expansion
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
CommentsNo comment