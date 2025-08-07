Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Min. Al-Huwailah Discusses Coop. With UN Rep.

Min. Al-Huwailah Discusses Coop. With UN Rep.


2025-08-07 10:04:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of State for Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah discussed on Thursday with the UN Secretary Generalآ's Representative and Resident Coordinator in Kuwait, Ghada Al-Taher, ways to strengthen strategic cooperation in social and humanitarian fields.
In a press statement, Minister Al-Huwailah said the meeting touched on several areas of mutual interest, particularly social development, support for persons with disabilities, and preparations for the Second Global Summit for Social Development, as well as the 11th meeting of GCC Ministers of Social and Development Affairs.
She affirmed Kuwaitآ's commitment to advancing cooperation with the United Nations, praising the organizationآ's vital role in supporting development and humanitarian programs at both regional and international levels.
For her part, Dr. Al-Taher expressed appreciation for Kuwaitآ's role in humanitarian and social efforts, affirming her commitment to continuing cooperation in implementing joint initiatives. (end)
oys


MENAFN07082025000071011013ID1109899005

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search