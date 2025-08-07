403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Min. Al-Huwailah Discusses Coop. With UN Rep.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of State for Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah discussed on Thursday with the UN Secretary Generalآ's Representative and Resident Coordinator in Kuwait, Ghada Al-Taher, ways to strengthen strategic cooperation in social and humanitarian fields.
In a press statement, Minister Al-Huwailah said the meeting touched on several areas of mutual interest, particularly social development, support for persons with disabilities, and preparations for the Second Global Summit for Social Development, as well as the 11th meeting of GCC Ministers of Social and Development Affairs.
She affirmed Kuwaitآ's commitment to advancing cooperation with the United Nations, praising the organizationآ's vital role in supporting development and humanitarian programs at both regional and international levels.
For her part, Dr. Al-Taher expressed appreciation for Kuwaitآ's role in humanitarian and social efforts, affirming her commitment to continuing cooperation in implementing joint initiatives. (end)
oys
In a press statement, Minister Al-Huwailah said the meeting touched on several areas of mutual interest, particularly social development, support for persons with disabilities, and preparations for the Second Global Summit for Social Development, as well as the 11th meeting of GCC Ministers of Social and Development Affairs.
She affirmed Kuwaitآ's commitment to advancing cooperation with the United Nations, praising the organizationآ's vital role in supporting development and humanitarian programs at both regional and international levels.
For her part, Dr. Al-Taher expressed appreciation for Kuwaitآ's role in humanitarian and social efforts, affirming her commitment to continuing cooperation in implementing joint initiatives. (end)
oys
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
CommentsNo comment