Keith L. Alexander Named Bloomberg Industry Group Editor-At-Large

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Industry Group today announces that Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Keith L. Alexander is joining the organization as Editor-At-Large.

Alexander, most recently longtime crime and courts reporter at The Washington Post, will work in the newsroom that is led by Bloomberg Industry Group Editor-In-Chief Cesca Antonelli. Alexander's reporting at Bloomberg Law will drive the conversation about top legal stories, getting ahead of the cases, trends, people, and legal strategies that lawyers are talking about.

Alexander spent more than 24 years at The Washington Post, where he covered crime and D.C. Superior Court. He was part of the team that won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for coverage of the January 6 Capitol attack, the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting for the "Fatal Force" investigation into police shootings, and was a contributor to the 2007 Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the Virginia Tech campus shootings. Alexander is also four-time National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) award winner and Livingston Award finalist. Alexander is a graduate of Howard University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in journalism.

"Keith brings his wealth of legal-reporting experience, tremendous enthusiasm and a passion for storytelling to Bloomberg Law," Antonelli said. "We are building the go-to resource for legal professionals. Keith's ability to uncover and dissect pivotal legal developments will empower our readers with actionable insights in a rapidly changing landscape."

"I'm excited to join the Bloomberg Industry Group news team and to work with the powerhouse team of reporters and analysts at Bloomberg Law," said Alexander. "Law and criminal justice shape so many aspects of our society, and I am eager to help deliver clear, incisive coverage that informs and enlightens readers."

Readers can stay up-to-speed with Alexander's reporting and all of Bloomberg Law's industry-leading legal news by subscribing to the Bloomberg Law Business & Practice newsletter at .

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law .

SOURCE Bloomberg Industry Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED