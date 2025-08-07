123Invent Inventor Develops Lift/Lower System For Microwaves (PPA-259)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to store an appliance like a microwave near or above the ceiling when not in use," said an inventor, from Lincoln, Mich., "so I invented the KITCHEN APPLIANCE LIFT SYSTEM. My design enables you to still utilize the stored appliance vent fan for general venting."
The patent-pending invention allows a consumer to lift and store a microwave or other appliance when not in use into a kitchen soffit area. In doing so, it offers access to the microwave and vent when needed. As a result, it increases convenience and space. It also prevents the appliance from blocking the view into other rooms when not in use. The invention features a safe and durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households.
The KITCHEN APPLIANCE LIFT SYSTEM is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact David Failla at 248- 790-9076 or email [email protected] .
