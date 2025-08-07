Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

123Invent Inventor Develops Lift/Lower System For Microwaves (PPA-259)


2025-08-07 10:02:07
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to store an appliance like a microwave near or above the ceiling when not in use," said an inventor, from Lincoln, Mich., "so I invented the KITCHEN APPLIANCE LIFT SYSTEM. My design enables you to still utilize the stored appliance vent fan for general venting."

The patent-pending invention allows a consumer to lift and store a microwave or other appliance when not in use into a kitchen soffit area. In doing so, it offers access to the microwave and vent when needed. As a result, it increases convenience and space. It also prevents the appliance from blocking the view into other rooms when not in use. The invention features a safe and durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households.

The KITCHEN APPLIANCE LIFT SYSTEM is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact David Failla at 248- 790-9076 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN07082025003732001241ID1109898997

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search