Alkami And INB To Share Strategies For Turning Financial Data Into Marketing Results

Upcoming webinar to explore how financial institutions can overcome data barriers to deliver personalized, performance-driven campaigns

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT ) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced an upcoming webinar titled "From Data Mess to Marketing Yes," scheduled for Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 2:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM CT. The webinar will focus on how financial institutions can convert their data into measurable marketing outcomes. The session will feature speakers from Alkami and INB, offering results-oriented insights drawn from successful deposit gathering campaigns-including high-performing checking and certificate of deposit (CD) promotions.

"Before partnering with Alkami, we had data-but no way to activate it. Now, our campaigns are smarter, faster to deploy, and tied directly to growth metrics. It's not just marketing, it's measurable impact," said Lindsay Van Zele, communications officer at INB.

While most financial institutions have access to significant volumes of data, many still struggle to turn that information into effective, actionable, personalized marketing. For institutions with more advanced marketing maturity, the challenge has shifted from data access to applying insights in ways that drive behavior change and measurable results.

The webinar will cover:



How to extract actionable insights from core and third-party financial data

Strategies to launch pre-built marketing campaigns that accelerate time-to-value

Methods for powering platforms like HubSpot and Salesforce with enriched intelligence Techniques for tracking campaign return-on-investment (ROI) and optimizing ongoing performance

"Many financial institutions are just beginning to unlock the full potential of their data," said Mark Leher, director of product management at Alkami. "This session is focused on helping institutions move from analysis to action-translating insights into outcomes that actually reach and resonate with account holders."

Attendees will hear directly from the below experts:



Lindsay Van Zele , communications officer, INB, National Association

Alysse Hewell , vice president, director of marketing and communications, INB, National Association

Mark Leher , director, product management, Alkami Marc Meoli , senior solution engineer, Alkami

To register for the webinar, visit here .

To learn more about Alkami's Digital Banking Platform, visit here .

To learn more about Alkami's Data & Marketing Solution, visit here .

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, onboarding and account opening, payment security, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit

About INB

INB, N.A. is a privately owned national bank. Founded in 1999 in Springfield, IL, the bank offers both personal and commercial banking products and wealth services in Central Illinois and has a full-service branch in Tampa, FL. The bank also provides commercial banking services out of St. Louis, MO and Miami, FL. We Make Banking Easy. Member FDIC. To learn more, visit .

Media Relations Contacts

Vested

[email protected]

Marla Pieton

[email protected]