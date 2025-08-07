Valerie Montgomery Rice Named To Georgia Power Board Of Directors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Under her leadership, MSM has extended its impact across Georgia – beyond metro Atlanta – through the creation of regional medical campuses in Albany and Columbus. These sites are not only expanding access to health education but are also driving local workforce development, strengthening regional infrastructure, and supporting long-term economic growth. By training and retaining talent in resource-limited areas, MSM plays a critical role in building stronger communities – goals that directly align with Georgia Power's longstanding commitment to citizenship and uplifting the communities in which it operates.

"Valerie is an incredible leader who has helped Morehouse School of Medicine grow and excel across the board – from enrollment, to research, to evolving into a dynamic Georgia healthcare network with a community focus that positively impacts the lives of thousands of Georgians every day," said Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. "Valerie knows our state. She is well respected by the medical community, as well as business and civic leaders across the country, and she brings incredible leadership capability that will help us better serve customers and drive superior performance to meet the energy needs of a growing Georgia. I'm very excited to welcome her to our board."

Prior to joining MSM, Montgomery Rice held faculty positions and leadership roles at various health centers, including academic health centers, and, notably, was founding director of the Center for Women's Health Research at Meharry Medical College, one of the nation's first research centers devoted to studying diseases that disproportionately impact women of color. She is widely recognized for her transformational leadership and strategic acumen, with a track record of redesigning complex organizations to reflect evolving needs. Her efforts consistently focus on building institutional strength, advancing economic mobility, and increasing opportunity in communities often left behind.

Montgomery Rice also brings extensive civic and economic leadership experience to Georgia Power, having served on diverse national boards such as UnitedHealth Group, as well as Georgia-focused boards such as the Executive Committee of the Atlanta Metro Chamber, the Georgia Research Alliance, and the Georgia Commission on Women. Through these roles, she helps shape statewide strategies for innovation, education, and inclusive growth – contributing to Georgia's leadership in competitiveness and opportunity.

A Georgia native, Montgomery Rice holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the Georgia Institute of Technology, a medical degree from Harvard Medical School, and several honorary degrees. A host of institutions and organizations have honored her for contributions to health and educational excellence and community support, including the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans and the 2017 Horatio Alger Award. For three consecutive years (2016-2018) and again in 2021 and 2022, Georgia Trend Magazine selected Montgomery Rice as one of the 100 Most Influential Georgians. Read more here .

Georgia Power's Commitment to Higher Education & HBCUs

Georgia Power is committed to empowering education at all levels, with more than $10.6 million contributed to education-related initiatives in 2024 alone. The company's support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) such as Morehouse School of Medicine spans decades. In 2019, Georgia Power received MSM's 2019 Louis C. Brown MD Vanguard Award for its leadership in improving health and wellbeing in Georgia and, in 2020, the Southern Company system announced a $50 million multi-year initiative to provide students attending HBCUs with scholarships, internships, leadership development, and access to technology and innovation to support career readiness. Most recently, in 2023, MSM received funding from the Georgia Power Foundation to support full scholarships for 12 of its students.

