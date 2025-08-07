First National Realty Partners Reports Strong Mid-Year Results, Builds Momentum Across Retail Portfolio

MENAFN - PR Newswire) FNRP signed 66,569 square feet of new leases in Q2, exceeding its leasing target for the second consecutive quarter. Year-to-date leasing volume now totals over 154,500 square feet, more than 44% of the firm's 350,000-square-foot annual goal. This activity included a mix of new leases and strategic extensions with national retailers, reinforcing the resilience of necessity-based retail and the strength of FNRP's tenant relationships.

During the first half of 2025, FNRP executed lease transactions with several nationally recognized retailers, including Walmart, Burlington, Marshalls, Dollar Tree, Pet Supplies Plus and Dick's Sporting Goods. The activity spanned key centers across Pennsylvania, Alabama, Maryland and Ohio.

"Necessity-based retail remains one of the most sought-after asset classes among national retailers," said Sam Collier, Chief Revenue Officer at FNRP. "Tenant demand continues to exceed historical norms, and our leasing team combines market insight with strong relationships to secure high-quality tenants and drive long-term value across the portfolio."

FNRP completed $28.4 million in acquisitions through midyear, with $22.7 million of that volume occurring in the second quarter. The firm also executed $17.3 million in dispositions during the same period, as part of its ongoing portfolio management strategy.

FNRP continued to target high-traffic, grocery-anchored centers in growth markets, with a focus on off-market opportunities that align with long-term leasing and value-creation strategies. First-half acquisitions included Florissant Marketplace in Missouri, anchored by Schnucks; Winslow Plaza in New Jersey, shadow-anchored by ShopRite; and Country Club Centre in Alabama, anchored by Winn-Dixie. Each of these assets reinforces FNRP's core thesis around necessity-based retail and provides the firm's partners with opportunities to benefit from in-place income with additional upside potential through leasing and operational enhancements.

"We are very pleased with the acquisitions we've completed so far this year and the pipeline we've built heading into Q3," said Michael Hazinski, Chief Investment Officer at FNRP. "We're starting to see more stability in the interest rate environment, which, combined with our reputation as a reliable counterparty, is opening up new deal flow. We remain highly selective and focused on assets that meet our underwriting discipline."

FNRP also completed a significant refinancing during the second quarter for Brandywine Crossing in the Washington, D.C. metro. The new loan, provided by New York Life Insurance and Annuity Corporation, enhances financial flexibility, supports future leasing initiatives, and enabled a meaningful distribution to investors.

The transaction is one of the most notable financing events in FNRP's portfolio this year and marks the beginning of a relationship with a top-tier institutional lender.

"The first half of 2025 was about execution, staying disciplined, finding quality opportunities and performing across the board," said Jared Feldman, Executive Chairman at FNRP. "We're entering the second half with strong momentum and a focused strategy. Our team knows how to operate at scale, and we're committed to driving long-term value for our investors."

With strong results across leasing, acquisitions, and capital markets, FNRP remains focused on disciplined growth and consistent execution. The firm continues to leverage its vertically integrated platform to source high-quality opportunities, drive value at the asset level and deliver long-term results for its investors. With an active pipeline of potential acquisitions underway, FNRP is well positioned to build on its recent performance in the quarters ahead.

