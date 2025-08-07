Jonathan Sachs Joins DOAR As Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned Legal Industry Executive to Drive Strategic Growth and Expand Market Reach for Premier Trial Consulting Company

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DOAR , the nation's leading trial consulting company, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Sachs as Chief Revenue Officer. With two decades of experience in legal technology and litigation consulting, Sachs will lead revenue strategy and client development for DOAR and its expert witness subsidiary, WIT Legal.

"Jonathan's appointment represents a pivotal moment in our continued evolution," said Paul Neale, CEO of DOAR and WIT. "His strategic approach to business development, client satisfaction, and revenue generation will be a major factor in the growth of the value of the company."

As CRO, Sachs will oversee all revenue-generating activities, ensuring a unified strategy across both companies to enhance client relationships and pursue new business opportunities. He will collaborate with leadership to execute growth initiatives aimed at increasing the company's market share and building stronger relationships within DOAR's target client base.

Prior to joining DOAR, Sachs served as Chief Revenue Officer of a well-respected litigation consulting company where he led the scaling of business activities and client engagement in complex litigation matters. He has held senior positions at other legal service providers and was previously a practicing attorney at two AMLAW100 law firms.

"DOAR represents the gold standard in its field," said Sachs. "I'm excited to help more attorneys leverage our expertise for their most challenging cases and to broaden awareness of the value we deliver in high-stakes litigation."

Sachs holds a J.D. from Rutgers Law School and a B.A. from the University of California, Riverside. His legal education and business development experience equip him to understand and meet the specialized needs of law firms and corporate legal departments.

About DOAR

DOAR is the nation's leading trial consulting company , providing critical insight and strategic advice to lawyers at top-tier law firms and major corporations involved in high-stakes, complex legal disputes.

For more information about DOAR, visit DOAR and follow us at @DOARlitigation .

About WIT Legal, LLC

WIT is the leading agency representing testifying experts in legal disputes involving advanced technologies and life sciences. We focus on industries with increased risk of litigation and build expert teams comprised of world-class academics, industry executives, and former government regulators . Partnering with WIT assures that you engage with testifying experts who have been selected for their knowledge, experience, and ability to communicate effectively.

For more information about WIT, visit WITlegal and follow us at @WITexperts .

Media Inquiries:

Cindy Siegel

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected] | [email protected]

SOURCE DOAR, Inc.

