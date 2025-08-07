Nuance Medical® Launches Hurri-Freeze®: A Revolutionary Topical Anesthetic Spray - Better For Patients And Better For The Environment

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hurri-Freeze offers significant advancement in topical anesthetics with its unique formulation, providing a colder performance and a Global Warming Potential (GWP) that is 99% lower than traditional HFC topical anesthetic sprays.

Key benefits of Hurri-Freeze include:



Faster and Colder Pain Relief: Hurri-Freeze delivers superior performance, providing faster and colder relief than conventional topical anesthetic blends.



Safety First: It is non-toxic, HAZMAT-free, non-flammable, and cleared for use on intact mucous membranes and minor open wounds.



Environmentally Friendly: With a 99% lower GWP than HFC topical anesthetic sprays, Hurri-Freeze contributes to a reduced environmental impact.



Versatile Application: The 360° spray allows for easy dispensing at any angle, and it is available in both mist and medium stream spray pattern options.

Economical: Hurri-Freeze offers cost savings compared to competitor products.

Hurri-Freeze is designed for a wide range of applications, including temporary relief of pain associated with minor sports injuries, minor surgical procedures, and injections, as well as blood draws, minor open wounds, and pain relief from burns, insect bites or minor cuts. With a quick onset, the anesthetic effect typically lasts for approximately one minute, allowing healthcare providers to perform procedures with enhanced patient comfort.

Hurri-Freeze is classified as a Vapocoolant Topical Anesthetic. A vapocoolant topical anesthetic is a fast-acting, non-invasive spray used to provide temporary pain relief by rapidly cooling the skin. When applied, the spray evaporates quickly, producing an immediate numbing effect by lowering the temperature of the skin and reducing nerve conduction. Vapocoolants are commonly used for minor procedures such as injections, IV starts, or minor wound care, and are valued for their ease of use, speed, and patient comfort. They are particularly useful in point of care settings where quick, localized pain control is needed without needles or systemic medications. Therefore, Hurri-Freeze is the most environmentally friendly option among vapocoolant topical anesthetics.

"Hurri-Freeze aligns with our commitment to developing innovative healthcare solutions that prioritize both patient well-being and environmental responsibility," according to Mark Steele, President of Nuance Medical. "It delivers effective pain relief while minimizing environmental impact, providing a safer and more sustainable alternative for healthcare providers."

Hurri-Freeze will be joining Nuance Medical's portfolio of FDA-cleared products, including HurriCaine Benzocaine topical anesthetic products, which are trusted by over 25,000 offices and hospitals across the U.S. Nuance Medical focuses on developing and marketing innovative medical products that serve both professional and consumer healthcare markets. Their mission is improving the well-being of patients and those who care for them.

For more information on Nuance Medical, visit: .

About Nuance Medical:

Nuance Medical develops and markets innovative medical products, serving both professional and consumer healthcare markets. The company's focus is on the well-being of patients and those who serve them, investing in growth while maintaining a commitment to quality and ethical practices. For more information on Nuance Medical, visit:

SOURCE Nuance Medical