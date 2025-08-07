ESET PROTECT Elite Is A Security Winner Of The 2025 CRN Tech Innovators Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company , has named ESET PROTECT Elite a winner in the 2025 CRN Tech Innovator Awards for the Endpoint Protection/Extended Detection and Response Security category. The annual CRN Tech Innovator Awards spotlight innovative technology vendors across 33 categories, including storage, networking, and security, that are driving progress across the IT channel.

“The CRN Tech Innovators Awards are well recognized in the industry, making this an important recognition for the ESET PROTECT portfolio of proactive, prevention-first business solutions,” said Ryan Grant, Country Manager, US and Canada.“With ESET PROTECT Elite, we're helping our partners future-proof their portfolios with enterprise-grade XDR that addresses real-world customer challenges and delivers complete, multilayered protection. This award is a testament to our company's continued focus on innovation and channel success.”

Designed for businesses of all sizes, ESET PROTECT Elite offers cutting-edge capabilities to solution providers in the IT channel. The platform includes the ESET's award-winning, proprietary ransomware remediation solution. Unlike other solutions which rely on Volume Shadow Copy, ESET PROTECT Elite offers next-gen ransomware rollback enhanced with remediation features. Ransomware Remediation works in tandem with the ESET Ransomware Shield technology, enabling comprehensive rollback through automated file restoration from secure backups, limiting threat actor attempts to raise remediation costs. Together with other ESET LiveSense technology layers, this proactively blocks sophisticated attacks before they even happen, getting businesses ahead of future threats.

ESET AI Advisor is also included in ESET PROTECT Elite as an optional add-on module, which enables businesses to access SOC-level advisory, and enable enhanced security analyst workflows. Going beyond typical generative AI assistants that focus on soft features like administration or device management, ESET AI Advisor seamlessly integrates into the day-to-day operations of security analysts. This is a gamechanger for companies with limited IT resources that want to utilize the advantages of advanced XDR solutions.

“Each of the 2025 CRN Tech Innovators Awards winners is a standout offering that reimagines what's possible in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company.“Each creates the opportunity to build bold solutions that solve real-world challenges for end users and drive success for channel partners. We congratulate our winners for their commitment to innovation, partner success, and customer impact, and we can't wait to see how they continue to push technology boundaries forward.”

The Tech Innovators Awards winners are featured in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators . A panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of cutting-edge vendor products and services, and solution provider testimonials, evaluating entries based on key capabilities, uniqueness, technical ingenuity, and the ability to meet customer and partner needs.

About ESET

ESET provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyber threats - securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, its AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multi-factor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

