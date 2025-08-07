Gene Editing Research Forecasts Report 2025 Market To Reach $22 Billion By 2033 - Key Dynamics, Opportunities, Future Road Map, Competitive Landscape And Major Trends

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Editing Market Size, Share, Growth, and Forecasts 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gene editing market size was valued at USD 6 billion in 2024 and is likely to reach USD 22 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR 15.6% during the forecast period.

This market report presents an in-depth assessment of the global gene editing market dynamics, opportunities, future road map, competitive landscape and discusses major trends.

The global gene editing market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, spurred by advancements in biotechnology and the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders. One of the primary growth drivers is the CRISPR technology, which has revolutionized gene editing due to its efficiency and precision. This method allows researchers to make targeted modifications in DNA, paving the way for breakthroughs in treatment development for various diseases.

Moreover, government initiatives that promote research in genetic engineering contribute significantly to market growth. Additionally, public and private sector collaborations are pivotal in accelerating research and regulatory processes, ensuring that gene editing technologies can be leveraged to their fullest potential.

Gene Editing Market Synopsis

Key Questions the Report Addresses



