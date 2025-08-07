World Upholstered Furniture Industry Report 2025-2026 Market Overview, Regional And Country Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Globalization, Nearshoring And Trade Tensions, Market Outlook

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the global upholstered furniture industry with comprehensive insights on production, consumption, and trade from 2015-2024. The report forecasts market dynamics for 2025-2026, reviews top manufacturers' strategies, M&A transactions, and profiles key countries and companies, optimizing their competitive stance.

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Upholstered Furniture Industry 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world upholstered furniture industry' offers a comprehensive sector's picture through key statistics and basic data (production, consumption, and international trade of upholstered furniture 2015-2024), market forecasts for 2025 and 2026, detailed profiles of the leading manufacturers, and a focus on the Top 20 world's upholstered furniture countries.

INTRODUCTION AND EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



An executive summary introduces the analysis and outlines assessments regarding the upholstered furniture market, including regional and country analysis, competitive landscape, globalization, nearshoring, trade tensions, and market scenario.

Additionally, the report presents key topics and manufacturers' strategies to address the recent market challenges based on surveys and interviews conducted from March to June 2025, targeting the major global manufacturers in the upholstered furniture industry. This part also analyses recent M&A transactions, examines corporate strategies, and reviews the Q1 2025 financial performance of publicly listed companies operating in the upholstered furniture market.

UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE: WORLD MARKET OUTLOOK



This part highlights the largest upholstered furniture markets, the growth and openness to imports, and the role of major exporting countries in the world marketplace.

The analysis of the global production of upholstered furniture outlines the major producing countries and provides a breakdown by covering material (leather, fabric, other).

Forecasts of the world trade of upholstered furniture and market scenarios 2025 and 2026 are based on analysis of industry dynamics and macroeconomic indicators.

World consumption and production of upholstered furniture are broken down by geographical area: European Union (27) + UK, Norway, Switzerland, and Iceland; Central and Eastern Europe outside the EU & Russia; Asia and Pacific; the Middle East and Africa; North America; South America. The breakdown of upholstered furniture production by covering material (leather, fabric, and other covering) is provided by geographical area (European Union (27) + UK, Norway, Switzerland, North America, Asia, and Pacific) and for a selection of major producing countries.

KEY MARKETS AND COUNTRIES IN THE GLOBAL UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE SECTOR

The chapter focuses on the Top 20 world upholstered furniture countries (Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Romania, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkiye, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam), providing:



Upholstered furniture production, apparent consumption, exports, and imports for the years 2015-2024 and forecasts of yearly changes in upholstered furniture consumption in 2025 and 2026.

Production of upholstered furniture in quantity: 2019-2024 for China, United States, Vietnam, Poland, Italy, India, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Turkiye, Romania, Canada, Brazil, Spain, France, Lithuania, Sweden, and Japan.

Breakdown of production value by covering material (leather, fabric, and other) for China, the United States, Vietnam, Poland, Italy, India, the United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Canada, Spain, France, and Lithuania.

Competitive landscape: Major upholstered furniture manufacturers in the country, with short profiles (for a total of around 800 considered firms) providing Company name, Headquarters/Main Location, Telephone, Web, Email address, Activity, Product Portfolio, Total Turnover range, Employees range, Exports share on total turnover, Manufacturing plants, Upholstered furniture production of total revenues.

Upholstered furniture exports by country of destination and imports by country of origin. Socio-economic indicators, including population (total and by age group), forecasts up to 2035.

Moreover, for the 70 most important countries for upholstery production, consumption, and trade, including the Top 20, the study provides summary tables including upholstered furniture production, consumption, imports and exports data (2015-2024), the openness of the sector to foreign trade, consumption growth (2025 and 2026 forecasts), origin of imports, destination of exports and country rankings to place all statistics in a broader worldwide context.

LEADING MANUFACTURERS IN THE WORLD UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE INDUSTRY

A special section offers detailed company profiles for the 30 leading upholstered furniture manufacturers worldwide: headquarters, activity and product portfolio, turnover (last available year), controlled companies and subsidiaries, brands, financial performance (last 3 years for total revenues and employees), recent M&A operations, export sales, production facilities.

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION.

SCOPES AND STRUCTURE OF THE RESEARCH REPORT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Market overview, Regional and country analysis, Competitive landscape, Globalization, nearshoring and trade tensions, Market Outlook



Upholstered manufacturers' strategies.

Overview of the competitive system in the upholstered furniture industry

M&A deals and companies' strategies Publicly listed companies. Financial performance in Q1 2025

PART I. CONSUMPTION, PRODUCTION, AND INTERNATIONAL TRADE OF UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE 2015 - 2024

1.1 THE WORLD MARKET FOR UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE



World consumption of upholstered furniture Imports and opening of the world upholstery market

1.2. WORLD PRODUCTION OF UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE



World production of upholstered furniture Upholstered furniture exports and major exporting countries

1.3. THE OUTLOOK: prospects of the global upholstered furniture trade and consumption



Trading partners, imports/consumption and exports/production ratios, and World upholstered furniture trade, 2015-2024 Upholstered furniture consumption 2025-2026. Forecasts of yearly changes in real terms

PART II. UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE INDICATORS



Overview of the world upholstered furniture sector

The 70 Countries, alphabetical order, and rankings

Opening Of Upholstered Furniture Markets. Growth of exports and imports Forecasts. Upholstered furniture consumption 2025-2026

PART III. TOP 20 COUNTRIES FOR THE UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE INDUSTRY



A detailed analysis of the top 20 upholstered furniture consuming countries in the world (Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Romania, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkiye, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam) including:

Upholstered furniture production, apparent consumption, exports, imports for the years 2015-2024, and forecasts of yearly changes in upholstered furniture consumption in 2025 and 2026

Production of upholstered furniture in quantity (when available)

Breakdown of production value by covering material (leather, fabric, and other), when available

Competitive landscape: Major upholstered furniture manufacturers in the country, with short profiles

Upholstered furniture exports by country of destination and imports by country of origin Socio-economic indicators

PART IV. COMPETITION: TOP UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE MANUFACTURERS IN THE WORLD

Detailed profiles of the Top 30 world's Manufacturers of upholstered furniture

PART V. COUNTRY TABLES



Upholstered furniture production, apparent consumption, exports, and imports for the years 2015-2024, and forecasts of yearly changes Major trading partners (countries of origin of imports and destination of exports of upholstered furniture).

APPENDIX

Notes, presentation conventions, classification of countries

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900