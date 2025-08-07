Food Technology Market Size To Reach USD 538.47 Billion By 2034 Powered By Innovation In Food Processing And Sustainable Solutions

Ottawa, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food technology market size stood at USD 208.74 billion in 2024 and is predicted to surpass around USD 229.49 billion in 2025 to around USD 538.47 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.94% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is observing a huge spike due to high investment in the food processing sector, helping to ensure the complete safety of the segment. Use of technologically advanced methods for food processing to ensure its complete safety is also helping the growth of the market.

"The growing demand for sustainable, safe, and healthy food options is driving the food technology market forward. As consumer awareness increases, brands must adopt innovative technologies to stay competitive," said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB.

Various factors today are helping the growth of the food technology market. The market is continuing to grow due to evolving technologies in the food domain for its safety. Innovation in food processing techniques is helping to enhance food safety and hygiene. Such innovations also help to enhance various other features, such as blockchain, to ensure a product's authenticity along with its traceability.

The technology-driven segment also ensures the process is sustainable, as consumer awareness has compelled every domain to focus on eco-friendly practices. Hence, the food brands ensuring lower wastage and energy-efficient procedures during the manufacturing process are favored more compared to those following traditional practices. High investments in the food technology market for hygienic, innovative, and healthier solutions are also helping the growth of the market.

By region, Asia Pacific led the food technology market with largest market share of 32% in 2024.

By region, North America is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to evolving technological standards in the region.

By component, the hardware segment captured the maximum market share of 43% in 2024.

By component, the software segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.3% in the foreseeable period.

By application, the food science segment registered the maximum market share of 27% in 2024.

By application, the delivery segment is expected to grow at the noteworthy CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

By industry, the fish, meat, and seafood segment dominated the food technology market with maximum market share of 20% in 2024. By industry, the dairy products segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to increasing demand for dairy products globally.

Role of AI in Food Technology Market:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the food technology market by enhancing efficiency, safety, and personalization across the supply chain. From precision agriculture and automated food processing to predictive maintenance and demand forecasting, AI enables smarter decision-making and resource optimization. In R&D, AI accelerates product development by analyzing consumer preferences and nutritional data to create healthier, market-aligned products. It also improves food safety through real-time monitoring and quality control. Moreover, AI-driven platforms help companies reduce waste, improve traceability, and adapt quickly to changing market demands making it a core enabler of innovation in the evolving food tech landscape.

Case Study: Chef Robotics – Revolutionizing Food Manufacturing

Company Overview

Chef Robotics is a leading U.S.-based technology company specializing in AI-powered robotic systems for food preparation and packaging. The company's solutions aim to streamline food production, reduce labor costs, and improve food safety and quality in the manufacturing process.

Project Overview

In 2025, Chef Robotics deployed AI-driven robotic arms and smart algorithms to automate food prep and packaging for major brands like Amy's Kitchen and Sunbasket. These robots are capable of adapting to various food production tasks, ensuring faster, safer, and more accurate food handling.

Measurable Outcomes



44 million food servings processed with AI robots in the first year.

Reduced labor costs by 25% in pilot operations.

30% reduction in food waste through AI-driven ingredient optimization. Enhanced food safety standards, reducing contamination risks.

Strategic Impact

Chef Robotics' technology supports sustainability in food manufacturing by reducing waste and energy consumption. It helps companies scale production while maintaining high standards for food quality and safety, aligning with industry demands for eco-friendly practices and efficiency .

Key Insight



This case demonstrates how AI and robotics can dramatically improve production efficiency, food safety, and sustainability, offering businesses a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving food technology market.

Top 4 Countries in Food Technology Market:

United States



The U.S. leads in food tech innovation with strong investment in AI, robotics, and alternative proteins. Startups and tech giants drive advancements in smart farming, food delivery, and lab-grown meat. Consumer demand for plant-based, sustainable, and health-focused products fuels rapid innovation. Regulatory support and venture capital strengthen the food tech ecosystem nationwide.

India



India's food tech market is booming due to rising smartphone use, online food delivery, and urbanization. Startups are integrating AI, IoT, and blockchain for traceability, supply chain efficiency, and quality control. Government schemes like“Startup India” support agri-tech and food processing innovation. Focus is growing on automation in processing and tech-driven supply chain improvements.

Japan



Japan emphasizes food robotics, AI-based quality control, and automation to address labor shortages and aging population. The market is mature with ongoing innovation in smart packaging, food preservation, and sustainable ingredients. Consumer interest in functional foods and precision nutrition supports continued growth. Government and industry partnerships fuel R&D in smart food systems.

Germany



Germany focuses on sustainable food tech, including vertical farming, food waste reduction, and alternative proteins. Strong academic and industrial collaboration supports biotech-driven food innovation and digitized supply chains. Emphasis on regulatory compliance and traceability drives investment in AI and blockchain tools.Startups and traditional companies are increasingly adopting automation and smart packaging solutions.

What are Latest Trends in the Food Technology Market?



High demand for personalized nutrition as per one's body requirements and genetics is helping the growth of the market. In such situations, driven algorithms help one to get a customized nutrition plan to fulfill physical goals with ease and knowledge.

High demand for plant-based food and protein options is another factor helping the food technology market grow. In such instances, natural and clean-label processes ensuring complete food safety help to give a push to the market. Rising demand for transparency, food safety, sustainability, and the use of eco-friendly methods for food processing, along with their traceability, is also helping the growth of the food technology market.



Recent Developments in the Food Technology Market

In August 2025 , Nurasa, a Singapore-based food technology company, announced its partnership with Protein Industries Canada to help Canadian companies expand in the fast-growing Asia Pacific market. The partnership is anchored by the Asia Pacific Market Entry Program with the aim of strengthening the plant-based food segment by entering its Mecca for a huge positive response. ( Source - )

In March 2025 , India's Pondicherry University launched an extrusion hub to support women entrepreneurship in food science and promote sustainable farming techniques as well. The extrusion method helps in producing various types of food products with ease and in a sustainable manner. ( Source - )

Such strategic collaborations between governments and private sector companies are paving the way for global food technology advancements , particularly in sustainable and alternative protein solutions.

Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of the Food Technology Market?

There are multiple factors helping the growth of the food technology market in recent times. The growing population fueling the demand for food is one of the major growth factors of the food technology market. Reducing food wastage, enhancing cultivation, and improving food distribution are some of the beneficial factors of food technology, helping the growth of the market. The technological advancement in the domain is also essential for enhanced convenience. The growing population fueling the demand for online food ordering is also leading to the growth of the market in the form of easy online ordering through multiple online platforms, ensuring clean and hygienic methods are used to deliver the food in the earliest possible time.

With the food technology sector growing at a CAGR of 9.94% , now is an ideal time for investors to explore high-growth opportunities in plant-based food , AI-driven food safety, and digital transformation within the food supply chain.

Challenge

Disturbances in the Food Supply Chain may Restrain the Market's Growth

Issues such as health hazards spread in a region, political issues, climatic conditions, and various similar problems may affect the food supply chain, hampering the growth of the food technology market. Hence, to deal with such issues, strong communication between farmers, the government, food organizations, and retailers is essential to have real-time monitoring over supply and production, along with handling such scenarios without any issues in the food supply chain with ease.

Opportunity

Use of Advanced Technology and Robotics is helping the Growth of the Market in the Expected Timeframe.

Use of advanced technology and robotics is one of the major opportunities for the growth of the food technology market. The technology helps in managing various aspects of the food domain, such as packaging, managing stocks, and various similar procedures, to lower the chances of any issues. Advanced technology also helps in managing various other procedures of the domain, such as slicing, mixing, blending, cutting, and various essential procedures that are part of the whole segment. Evolving technology also helps in eliminating the obstacles faced by the food supply chains to maintain regularity and aid in the growth of the market.

Food Technology Market Regional Analysis

Which Region Dominated the Food Technology Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific dominated the food technology market in 2024 due to an array of growth-aiding reasons. A growing population, high demand for online food delivery applications , and the growth of e-commerce platforms are some of the major factors helping the growth of the food technology market in the region. High demand for online food and grocery delivery platforms for the enhanced convenience of consumers is the major factor affecting the market's growth. Improving food technology, helping in delivering, processing, and storing food products, is a major factor helping the growth of the market in the region.

How is North America Growing in the Food Technology Market?

North America is expected to grow in the forecast period due to multiple reasons, helping the growth of the food technology market. AI and ML, evolving technological options, and the use of the software segment for the market's growth are some of the essential factors contributing to the region's market growth in the foreseeable period. The rising number of restaurants, cafes, and food outlets in the region is another major factor helping the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

