University Of Illinois Faculty Lead Innovation In AI-Powered Architecture And Design-Driven Science Communication

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faculty in the College of Fine & Applied Arts at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign are pioneering new approaches to design education that integrates emerging technologies, data storytelling, and cross-disciplinary collaboration. Through these initiatives, students develop skills to navigate complexity, design with intention, and engage public audiences in meaningful dialogue.

In the School of Architecture, Professor Yun Kyu Yi leads a studio course at the forefront of AI integration in design education. Rather than using machine learning simply for image generation, students employ AI to evolve complex 3D building forms optimized for maximum energy efficiency. By simulating environmental performance and experimenting with sustainable construction methods, they are reimagining what it means to design buildings that use power more intelligently and reduce environmental impact.

“One of the most exciting parts of teaching this course is showing students how AI can do more than generate visuals,” said Yi.“It helps us design buildings that perform better, use less energy, and respond more intelligently to their environments. AI is not replacing the architect; it is reshaping how we think, design, and solve problems. We want students to understand how to question the algorithm, guide it, and build with it, not just use it as a shortcut.”

At the same time, the School of Art & Design offers a graphic design course led by Professor Jena Marble, where students collaborate with campus researchers engaged in cutting-edge space science. The course challenges students to translate complex astronomical data, ranging from gravitational waves and hypervelocity stars to asteroid monitoring and technosignatures, into accessible and emotionally resonant visual narratives.

The semester culminated in a public exhibition at the Bloc Gallery, featuring interactive posters, data-driven graphics, and interpretive works inspired by Carl Sagan's writings. Students engaged visitors in discussions that emphasized the importance of design in making scientific research understandable and relevant.

“One of our biggest priorities was teaching students how to approach unfamiliar content with empathy, curiosity, and rigor,” Marble said.“They were not just illustrating facts. They were finding new ways to connect with the material and with the people the research is meant to serve.”

These courses represent just two examples of the breadth and ambition within the College of Fine & Applied Arts. Across its schools, faculty actively redefine how design is taught and applied.

“Design and architecture students learn to translate complex ideas into forms that people can understand and connect with, and have real-world impact,” Marble added.“That is essential not just for their careers, but for helping society engage with the challenges and discoveries that shape our lives.”

