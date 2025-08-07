Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

LKQ Corporation To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference


2025-08-07 10:01:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANTIOCH, Tenn., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ), today announced that members of its senior management will be presenting at the following investor conference:

J.P. Morgan 2025 Automotive Conference August 12, 2025

New York, New York

Materials used during the presentation will be posted to the Company's website: on the day of the conference.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation ( ) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OE recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Contacts:
Joseph P. Boutross
Vice President, Investor Relations
LKQ Corporation
(312) 621-2793
...


MENAFN07082025004107003653ID1109898962

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search