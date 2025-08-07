Peli Products Appoints Cyril Buzut As Director Of International FP&A

Cyril Buzut, newly appointed Director of International FP&A at Peli Products

Peli Products names Cyril Buzut Director of International FP&A, strengthening global strategy with top-tier financial leadership based in Barcelona.

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Peli Products, the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases and advanced portable lighting systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cyril Buzut as Director of International Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A).Based at Peli's EMEAI Headquarters in Barcelona, Cyril will be responsible for driving financial planning, forecasting and analysis across Peli's international markets, supporting strategic decision-making and global growth.Cyril began his career in Mergers & Acquisitions in London before joining General Electric (GE), where he advanced through various roles including Finance Operations Manager for GE Power and ultimately led the FP&A function for GE Water EMEAI, building on the foundation of his HEC Paris business education.Following his successful tenure at GE, Cyril took on leadership roles as FP&A Lead for Treves, a major automotive supplier, and Divisional CFO for Ipsos, a global survey services organisation. Most recently, Cyril served as Chief Financial Officer of Brioni in Rome, part of the prestigious Kering Group, where he broadened his expertise with valuable consumer insights, complementing his strong industrial background.For more information on Peli Products, please visit .

Anna Smith

Peli Products, S.L.U.

+34 934 67 49 99



