Jimerson Birr Welcomes Gustavo 'Gus' Sardiña As New Litigation Partner

Gus Sardina - Jimerson Birr

Jimerson Birr Logo

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jimerson Birr is pleased to announce the addition of Gustavo“Gus” Sardiña to the firm's expanding litigation practice. A seasoned commercial litigator and trusted advisor, Sardiña brings a wealth of experience in handling complex business disputes, intellectual property matters and sophisticated commercial transactions.His practice focuses on critical areas including contract claims, real estate disputes and trademark enforcement. Clients value Sardiña for his clear guidance, decisive strategic planning and results-driven counsel.“Gus is an exceptional addition to our team,” said Brandon Meadows, Managing Partner at Jimerson Birr.“His depth of experience in both litigation and transactional matters will be instrumental in helping our clients navigate most any legal issue. We are thrilled to welcome someone of his caliber who shares our dedication to excellence and client service.”Before joining Jimerson Birr, Sardiña practiced law in Miami, where he led significant business litigation cases involving multimillion-dollar disputes, cross-border claims and intellectual property enforcement. His tenure as in-house counsel for a real estate holding company showcased his ability to manage large-scale legal strategies effectively.“Jimerson Birr is building something special, and I'm proud to be part of it,” said Sardiña.“I'm excited to join a firm that prioritizes practical solutions and client success. Jimerson Birr's reputation for excellence aligns perfectly with my approach to helping businesses resolve disputes and move forward with confidence.”About Jimerson Birr: Established in 2009, Jimerson Birr is a Florida-based law firm dedicated to exceeding client expectations through personalized legal strategies. Specializing in commercial disputes, transactions, and operational issues, the firm serves industries such as construction, banking, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate development, and community associations. With a focus on delivering tailored solutions, Jimerson Birr combines expertise and commitment to help businesses achieve their objectives. For more information about the firm, visit .###Contact Information:Millie LeedsMarketing Manager...(904) 389-0050

Millie Leeds

Jimerson Birr

+1 904-389-0050

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.