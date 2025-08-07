Modi Govt Ensured Food Security For Migrants Across India: Rajasthan BJP Chief
He said that the scheme has transformed rationing into a national right, allowing any beneficiary to access subsidised food grains from any fair price shop (FPS) in the country, regardless of their home state.
In response to a question raised by MP Madan Rathore in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Bambhaniya informed the House that over 80.56 crore beneficiaries have been integrated into the ONORC system.
These beneficiaries receive their entitled ration through biometric authentication via e-Point of Sale (EPOS) machines, ensuring greater accountability and eliminating leakages.
Rathore noted that 36 states and union territories are now fully connected to the scheme, facilitating more than 3 crore portability transactions each month, including both inter-state and intra-state access.
He emphasised that the scheme has proved to be a boon for the poor, labourers, migrants, and weaker sections, who can now avail of their food entitlements wherever they go for work or livelihood.
"This is a landmark example of Digital India meeting public welfare. The Modi government has not just provided food security - it has ensured dignity and justice for the poor. Migrant workers across the nation, including those from Rajasthan, no longer have to worry about food while seeking employment," Rathore said.
He added that the ONORC scheme not only empowers economically weaker sections but also reflects the Modi government's commitment to national integration, social justice, and digital transparency.
